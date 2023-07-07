Global Integrated Passive Devices Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Passive Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798923/?utm_source=GNW

Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $361.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Integrated Passive Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$361.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$336 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Molex LLC

- Bourns, Inc.

- M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

- Koa Speer Electronics, Inc.

- Darfon Electronics Corporation

- Johanson Technology, Inc.

- Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC

- 3D Glass Solutions, Inc.

- Corry Micronics, Inc.

- Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM

- Allied Components International

- Maxtena, Inc.

- KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

- JCET Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?

Semiconductor Industry?

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry

in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of

May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help

Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on IPDs in the Electronics and

Semiconductors Industry

Sustainable Strategies of Manufacturers to Counter Supply Chain

Issues

An Introduction to Integrated Passive Devices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Silicon-based IPDs Lead Global Market

Developing Regions Promise High Growth

Competition

Integrated Passive Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for IPDs from Consumer Electronics Industry

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

IPD Usage in Electronic Assembly

Miniaturization Trend and High Performance Devices Fuel Demand

for IPDs

Rising Smartphone Adoption Strengthens Demand for IPDs

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Apple to Adopt IPDs in 3nm 2022 iDevices to Boost Battery Size

Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Fuel Demand for IPDs

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle

Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$)

for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Market to Benefit from the Rising Use of Automotive

Infotainment Systems

World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment &

Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster,

Telematics, HUD, and Other Products

Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel

Demand for Infotainment Systems

Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the

Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for IPDs Market

Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the

Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

5G Network Adoption to Spur Need for IPDs

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019

and 2025

Rising Use of IPDs in Wearable Devices Augurs Well for the Market

Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales

(in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)

Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 &

2024

LED Lighting: A Prominent Application

Global LED Lighting Market in US$ Million by Region/Country for

2020 and 2027

Adoption of Smart Home Automation Solutions Spur Demand for IPDs

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Integrated Passive Components Play a Vital Role in PCB Board

Technology Development

Research Focus on Integration of Passive Components in 3D

Configurations

Chipset Specific IPDs for IoT Applications

Role of Photosensitive Glass Ceramics in Enabling High-

Performance RF Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

