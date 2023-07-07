Global Integrated Passive Devices Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Passive Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798923/?utm_source=GNW
Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $361.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Integrated Passive Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$361.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$336 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Molex LLC
- Bourns, Inc.
- M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
- Koa Speer Electronics, Inc.
- Darfon Electronics Corporation
- Johanson Technology, Inc.
- Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC
- 3D Glass Solutions, Inc.
- Corry Micronics, Inc.
- Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM
- Allied Components International
- Maxtena, Inc.
- KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation
- JCET Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?
Semiconductor Industry?
Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry
in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of
May 2020
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help
Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Impact of COVID-19 on IPDs in the Electronics and
Semiconductors Industry
Sustainable Strategies of Manufacturers to Counter Supply Chain
Issues
An Introduction to Integrated Passive Devices
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Silicon-based IPDs Lead Global Market
Developing Regions Promise High Growth
Competition
Integrated Passive Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for IPDs from Consumer Electronics Industry
Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
IPD Usage in Electronic Assembly
Miniaturization Trend and High Performance Devices Fuel Demand
for IPDs
Rising Smartphone Adoption Strengthens Demand for IPDs
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
Apple to Adopt IPDs in 3nm 2022 iDevices to Boost Battery Size
Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Fuel Demand for IPDs
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$)
for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
Market to Benefit from the Rising Use of Automotive
Infotainment Systems
World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment &
Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster,
Telematics, HUD, and Other Products
Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel
Demand for Infotainment Systems
Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the
Market
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Automotive Industry
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for IPDs Market
Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020
Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the
Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
5G Network Adoption to Spur Need for IPDs
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019
and 2025
Rising Use of IPDs in Wearable Devices Augurs Well for the Market
Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales
(in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)
Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 &
2024
LED Lighting: A Prominent Application
Global LED Lighting Market in US$ Million by Region/Country for
2020 and 2027
Adoption of Smart Home Automation Solutions Spur Demand for IPDs
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Integrated Passive Components Play a Vital Role in PCB Board
Technology Development
Research Focus on Integration of Passive Components in 3D
Configurations
Chipset Specific IPDs for IoT Applications
Role of Photosensitive Glass Ceramics in Enabling High-
Performance RF Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798923/?utm_source=GNW
