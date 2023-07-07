Global Industrial Gearbox Market to Reach $66.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gearbox Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798855/?utm_source=GNW
Helical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Planetary segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Industrial Gearbox market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2030.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advances in Gearbox Designs Yield High-Performance and Durable
Gearboxes
Controlling Micropitting to Enhance Gearbox Performance
Advances in Servo Motor Technology Spur Gearbox Innovations
Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
High potential for Gearboxes in Renewable Energies and Mining
Rise in Investments in the Wind Power Sector Drive Gains
Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New
Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind Net
Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022
Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind
Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Turbine Makers Switch to Single-Stage Gearboxes to Minimize
Gearbox Failure Risk
Wind Gearbox Suppliers Upgrade to Larger Units due to Higher
Reliability
Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Increasing Automation in
Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Industrial Gearboxes
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling
Processes Fuels Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth
Construction Machinery: An Important Market for Industrial
Gearboxes
Gearboxes Used in Construction Equipment
Recovery in Construction Sector to Catalyze Demand
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020-2028
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Mining Sector: Another Important Market for Industrial Gearbox
Planetary Gearboxes with Roller Chains Present Compelling
Motion Control Platform
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area &
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in
Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government
Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021
Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring
Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of
Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years
1992, 2019 & 2022
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Gearbox in Power Transmission in Automobiles
Green House Gas (GHG) Benefits of Select Transmission Technologies
Automotive Industry Moves to Higher-Speed Gearboxes for
Efficient Power Transmission
Rise in EVs to Hamper Demand for Gearbox
Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Gearboxes for the Future Cars
Dealing with Gearbox Tradeoffs
Use of Gearboxes in Cooling Tower Applications
Growth in Food Processing Sector to Drive Gains
Increasing Demand for Processed Foods and Processing Machinery
Spurs Growth in Gearbox Market - Global Sales of Processed
Foods in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Helical Bevel gearboxes Offer Promise over Worm Gearbox
Advancement in Industrial Gearbox Technology
Robotics Applications Drive the Industrial Gearbox Market
Mining Industry and Gearboxes
Typical Mining Operation Challenges
Surplus Gear Reducers Boost the Mining Industry
Innovations in Gearboxes to Propel Market Demand
Smart Manufacturing?Key Driver of Global Industrial Gearboxes
Market Growth
Global Industrial Gearbox Market to Reach $66.6 Billion by 2030
