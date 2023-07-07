Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 07/12/202307/12/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,7155,135
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.890/7.85082.361/6.110
Total Number of Bids Received 1628
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,2157,285
Total Number of Successful Bids 1315
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1315
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.890/7.85082.361/6.110
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.020/7.80082.600/6.090
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.890/7.85082.361/6.110
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.945/7.83082.505/6.090
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.020/7.80082.600/6.090
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.850/7.86082.050/6.140
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.932/7.83082.426/6.100
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.181.42