|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|07/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,715
|5,135
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.890
|/
|7.850
|82.361
|/
|6.110
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|28
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,215
|7,285
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.890
|/
|7.850
|82.361
|/
|6.110
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.020
|/
|7.800
|82.600
|/
|6.090
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.890
|/
|7.850
|82.361
|/
|6.110
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.945
|/
|7.830
|82.505
|/
|6.090
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.020
|/
|7.800
|82.600
|/
|6.090
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.850
|/
|7.860
|82.050
|/
|6.140
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.932
|/
|7.830
|82.426
|/
|6.100
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.18
|1.42
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND