Global Fluorotelomers Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$461.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluorotelomer Acrylate segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $156.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Fluorotelomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$156.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$208.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$239.4 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)
- 3M Company
- AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.
- Archroma Management LLC
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Dynax Corporation
- Merck KgaA
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
- The Chemours Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competitive Scenario
Fluorotelomers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Fluorotelomers Market to Maintain Stunning March with
Rampant Demand: Prospects and Outlook
Impact of COVID-19 Disruptions
Analysis by Product
World Fluorotelomers Market by Product (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fluorotelomer Alcohol,
Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide, and Other
Products
Analysis by End-Use
World Fluorotelomers Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Textiles, Fire Fighting
Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Fluorotelomers Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
Global Fluorotelomers Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked
by Value CAGR for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan
Fluorotelomers: A Prelude
Fluorotelomers Facts
Problems and Risks Associated with Fluorotelomers
Select Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
C6 Fluorotelomers Shape Fabric of Global Textile Industry
Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2022
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2022
E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver
World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales
(2015-2021E)
Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World
Population to Drive Demand for Fluorotelomers Usage in Textile
Industry
World Population Estimates (2000-2050)
Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Use
Fluorotelomers
World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by
Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050
Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Detection of PFAS in School Uniforms Raises Serious Concerns
over Children Health
Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security
become Top Priorities Among Property Owners
Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2022
Direct Property Damage (In US$ Billion) Caused by Fires in the
US for the Years 2011-2021
Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the US (2021)
Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with
Future Ramifications
Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth
PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in
Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities
Stain Resistants Demand in Varied Applications Drives Growth in
Fluorotelomer Market
Spurt in Food & Beverage Packaging Applications to Drive Market
Growth
Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to
Fuel Growth
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021 & 2023
Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Packaging Market
Sustainable Packaging of Food Products Continues to be Relevant
Investments in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sectors: An
Opportunity
Issues and Concerns
Toxicity Concerns Related to Fluorotelomer Alcohols
Toxicity in ?Short-Chain? PFAS Chemicals: A Concern?
Would Fluorotelomers Get the Villain Tag under the Infamous
PFAS Gang?
Lack of Information Hinders Government Efforts to Regulate
Fluorotelomers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
