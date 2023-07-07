Global Fluorotelomers Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluorotelomers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798609/?utm_source=GNW

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$461.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluorotelomer Acrylate segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $156.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Fluorotelomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$156.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$208.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$239.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)

- 3M Company

- AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.

- Archroma Management LLC

- Dow, Inc.

- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

- Dynax Corporation

- Merck KgaA

- Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

- The Chemours Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798609/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competitive Scenario

Fluorotelomers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Fluorotelomers Market to Maintain Stunning March with

Rampant Demand: Prospects and Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 Disruptions

Analysis by Product

World Fluorotelomers Market by Product (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide, and Other

Products

Analysis by End-Use

World Fluorotelomers Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Textiles, Fire Fighting

Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Fluorotelomers Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Fluorotelomers Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan

Fluorotelomers: A Prelude

Fluorotelomers Facts

Problems and Risks Associated with Fluorotelomers

Select Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

C6 Fluorotelomers Shape Fabric of Global Textile Industry

Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2022

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2022

E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales

(2015-2021E)

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World

Population to Drive Demand for Fluorotelomers Usage in Textile

Industry

World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Use

Fluorotelomers

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by

Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region

Detection of PFAS in School Uniforms Raises Serious Concerns

over Children Health

Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security

become Top Priorities Among Property Owners

Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2022

Direct Property Damage (In US$ Billion) Caused by Fires in the

US for the Years 2011-2021

Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the US (2021)

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with

Future Ramifications

Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth

PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in

Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

Stain Resistants Demand in Varied Applications Drives Growth in

Fluorotelomer Market

Spurt in Food & Beverage Packaging Applications to Drive Market

Growth

Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to

Fuel Growth

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Packaging Market

Sustainable Packaging of Food Products Continues to be Relevant

Investments in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sectors: An

Opportunity

Issues and Concerns

Toxicity Concerns Related to Fluorotelomer Alcohols

Toxicity in ?Short-Chain? PFAS Chemicals: A Concern?

Would Fluorotelomers Get the Villain Tag under the Infamous

PFAS Gang?

Lack of Information Hinders Government Efforts to Regulate

Fluorotelomers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Fluorotelomers Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomer Alcohol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Fluorotelomer Alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomer Alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomer Acrylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Fluorotelomer Acrylate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomer Acrylate

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomer Iodide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Fluorotelomer Iodide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomer Iodide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Fighting Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Fire Fighting Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Fire Fighting Foams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stain Resistants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Stain Resistants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Stain Resistants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fluorotelomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles, Fire

Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food

Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Fluorotelomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Fluorotelomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food

Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food

Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food

Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles, Fire

Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Product -

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams,

Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food

Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Fluorotelomers by Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

Product - Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for

Fluorotelomers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Iodide and Other Products for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798609/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________