Global Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798253/?utm_source=GNW

Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$777.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$309 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$234.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)

- Aerosud

- Celanese Corporation

- Covestro AG

- PlastiComp, Inc.

- PolyOne Corporation

- Royal Ten Cate NV

- SGL Group

- Solvay SA

- Teijin Ltd.

- Toray Industries, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798253/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Impact of COVID-19 and Economic Uncertainty on CFRTP Market

Pandemic Severely Impacts Prospects in the Aviation Industry

Staged Recovery over Long-Term

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

YoY % Change in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK): 2014-2020

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) -

An Introduction

Structure & Performance of CFRTP

Global Market Outlook

Competition

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Advanced Thermoplastic Composite Materials

from Different End-User Industries Drives Market Growth

Global Thermoplastic Composites Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Sharper Focus on Weight and Fuel Cost Reduction in Aerospace

Industry Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircrafts

to Benefit Market Prospects

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

CFTRs to Reduce Weight and Improve Fuel Efficiency of Aerospace

Structures

Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites

Emerging Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive

Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

World Automobile Production (in Million Units) for the Period

2008-2022

Auto Industry?s Focus on Lightweight Construction Drives

Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets: OEM Fleet Target Development

in the EU (in g CO2/km) for the Years 2016, 2021 and 2030

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Expand Application of

Thermoplastic Composites

World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Advanced Composites Witness Growing Use in Automobiles

CFRTP Enables Wheel Blades for Electric SUVs

Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment

Augurs Well for the Market

Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2022 and 2025

Wind Energy Presents Tremendous Potential for CFRTP Market

Global Wind Power Generation (in TWh) for 2015-2021

Wind Power Cumulative Capacity (in GW) for 2015-2021

CFRTP Emerges as a Promising Material for Consumer Electronics

Natural Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite - A

Major Development

Applications of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Polymers

Expand with Carbon Fiber

Use of 3D Printing of Thermoplastic Composites with Continuous

fibers Gains Momentum

Additive Manufacture of Continuous Carbon Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic for UAV Structures

Role of Additive Manufacture in Enhancing Properties of PEEK-

Based CFRTP

Joining Methods for CFRTPs in Structural Applications: An Overview

Recyclability of Thermoplastic Composites to Unlock New Revenue

Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic

Composites (CFRTP) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Glass Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fiber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Sports Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Sports Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,

Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,

Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,

Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,

Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,

Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,

Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports

Equipment, Wind Energy and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced

Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, Wind Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by

Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Continuous

Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by Fiber Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon

Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798253/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________