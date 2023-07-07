BW Offshore: Closing of the sale of Sendje Berge

Closing of the sale of Sendje Berge

BW Offshore has today closed the transaction for the sale of the FPSO Sendje Berge to a local FPSO owner and operator for a total consideration of USD 15 million. Following the transaction, the buyer has assumed responsibility for operations of the unit.

The unit has now completed more than 18 years on the Okwori field since it commenced operations in April 2005.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 6 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



