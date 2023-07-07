Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach $114.6 Million by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Denim Jeans Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW

Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$77 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



- Adidas AG

- Calvin Klein, Inc.

- Benetton Group Srl

- Arvind Ltd.

- American Eagle Outfitters

- 7 For All Mankind

- AB Lindex

- Alpinestars SpA

- Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

- Ariat International, Inc.

- Bestseller A/S

- Brooks Brothers Group, Inc.

- C&A Mode GmbH & Co. KG

- Capri Holdings Ltd.

- Bonobos, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Denim Jeans Continues to Remain an Evergreen Market

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

COVID-19: Industry Impact Trends during the Year 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA,

EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select

Export Market (Jan-June 2020)

Pandemic Accelerates Technological Developments in Denim

Denim Industry: Near term Challenges in Store

Focus on Sustainability on the Rise

Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register

Increasing Adoption

Denim Fabrics: A Primer

Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square

Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter

Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim

History of Denim Jeans

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape

China: Leading Denim Weaver

India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production

Competitive Landscape

Denim Jeans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Denim Jeans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion

in Denim Jeans Market

Global Apparel Sale (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Men?s and Women?s Wear

Denim Enters Dynamic Times with Innovations to Push

Sustainability Score

Manufacturers Focus on Sustainable Production Innovations

Advanced Processing to Cut Waste

Circular Denim Emerging As a New Trend in Fashion Industry

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and

Sustainable Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability

Acknowledging the ?Green? & ?Sustainability? Trends, Denim

Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Latest Developments in Denim Fabrics

Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim,

Accelerates Market Growth

Denim Jeans Styles in Trend

Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal

Style Maintains Growth Momentum

World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by

Consumer

World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned

by Consumer

Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well

Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)

New Generation Consumers Redefine Trends and Styles in Men?s Denim

Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings in Vogue

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Denim Trends based on Size

Online Evolves as an Attractive Retail Channel

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,

2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales

Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

Game-Changing Fiber Blends & Yarn Innovations

Key Innovative Style Trends in the Global Denim Sector over the

Years

Issues & Challenges

Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes

Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market

Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2022

Rising Living Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Denim Jeans Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim

Jeans by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Men by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Men by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Women by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Women by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Children by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Denim Jeans Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

US Denim Apparel Market: Average Number of Denim Apparels Owned

by a Person by Apparel Type - Jeans, Shorts, Shirts, Skirts,

and Jackets

Brief Review of US Jeans Market

Major Factors Driving Purchases of New Denim Jeans among Americans

The US Apparel Market: A Macro Perspective

Key Apparel Types in the US (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of

Distribution of Apparel in American Wardrobes

Select Market Trends and Drivers

Denim Jeans: Wardrobe Staple

US Denim Jeans Market Analyzed by Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales by Price Range: 2020E

Women?s Denim Wear Market

US Denim Jeans Market: Average Number of Jeans Owned by Women

by Age Group

Premium Denim Wear: A Niche Market

Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions: Fit Overrules Price

Premium Denim Jeans: A Brief

Denim Industry and Millennials

US Shifts Sourcing Bases Overseas

Challenges Confronting the US Denim Jeans Market

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim

Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim

Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Canadian Apparel Market: An Overview

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Denim Jeans Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Snapshots

Key Denim Apparel in Japan: Percentage Breakdown of

Distribution of Denim Apparel in Japanese Wardrobes

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Denim Jeans Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Favorable Demographics Drive the Denim Jeans Market

Denim Market in China

Share of Jeanswear as a Percentage of Total Apparel Purchases

by Age Group in China (2022)

Key Denim Apparel Types in China (2022): Percentage Breakdown

of Distribution of Denim Apparel in Chinese Wardrobes

Chinese Denim Market Registers Fast Paced Growth

Number of Denim Products Owned By an Average Urban Consumer in

China

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Denim Jeans Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

The Legacy of Denims

Overview of European Jeans Market

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim

Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim

Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Denim Jeans Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Shift from Traditional Wear to Western Wear Augurs Well for

Indian Denim Jeans Market

Robust and Steady Growth of Denim in India

Strong Momentum in Domestic Market for Denim Enticing New Players

Factors Driving Growth in the Indian Denim Jeans Market

Growth Drivers in the Indian Denim Market - Factors Ranked on

Scale of 1 to 10 (10 being Highest and 1 being Lowest)

Denim Jeans Market in India (2022): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Consumption by Age Group

Denim Jeans Market in India (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Category - Unbranded, Economy, Mid-Range,

Premium, and Super Premium

Young India Presents Plenty of Opportunities for Denim Jeans

Manufacturers

Stretch Jeans Gain Popularity

Specialized Denims Offer Stiff Competition to Conventional Blues

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



