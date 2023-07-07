Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prebiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379605/?utm_source=GNW
Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the GalactO-oligosaccharides (gos) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and
Wellness Products
Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention &
Treatment of Coronavirus Infections
Post-Pandemic World to Present Significant Opportunities for
Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients
An Introduction to Prebiotics
Functioning of Prebiotics
Classification of Prebiotic Ingredients
Applications of Prebiotics
Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive to
Promote Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity
Global Market Outlook
Trends Impacting Market Growth
Inulin: The Largest Prebiotic Ingredient
Food & Beverage End-Use Dominates Prebiotics Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term
Growth
Competition
Prebiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread
Adoption
Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function
Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Key
Benefits of Prebiotics
Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases
Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress
Aids Weight Loss
Retains Bone Health
Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood
Alleviates Risk of Allergies
Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis & Maintains Blood Pressure
Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized
Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption
Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve
Digestive Health
Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health
Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human
Digestive System
A Comparison of Probiotics and Prebiotics
Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on
Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotics
A Look into Health-Boosting Prebiotics Foods
Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating
Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Boosts Market
Expansion
Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by Ingredient
(in %) for 2023E
Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients
Prebiotic Ingredients in Baked Foods: An Accelerating Trend
Popularity of Plant-based Diets to Present Growth Opportunities
for Prebiotics Market
A Land of Opportunities for Nutrition Product Makers
Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth
Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (in US$ Million)
for the Years 2020 and 2027
Prebiotic Supplements Consumption Positively Impacts Human Health
Dietary Prebiotics to Improve Sleep Quality
Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Present a Potential Remedy
Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and
Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Market
Opportunities
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy
Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer
Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for
Prebiotic Fibers
Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods
Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning in Children and Help
Intestines to Move Faster
Infant Health Concerns Presents a Strong Business Case for
Prebiotics
Oligosaccharides in Mother?s Milk
Prebiotics in Infant Formula: Need for Further Research
Consumer Inclination towards Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for
the Market
Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management to Spur
Market Growth
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
Women: An important Consumer Group
Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
Antibiotics Usage & Stringent Regulations Drive Importance of
Prebiotics in Animal Feed
Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2022
Global Feed Production Volume by Species (in %) for 2022
Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed
Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential
Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food
Anthropomorphism Propels Prebiotics Uptake in Pet Food
Growing Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic
Growing Importance of Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Dietary
Supplements
Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth
Prebiotics Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice
New Generation of Prebiotics to Spur Market Gains
Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run
Role of Prebiotics & Probiotics in Influencing Health Outcome
of Fetus
Role of Prebiotics in Immunotherapy-Induced Colitis
Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function
Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products Demand to Surge
Synbiotics: Benefiting from Synergistic Effects of Prebiotics
and Probiotics
Increasing Healthcare Costs and Focus on Preventive Healthcare
to Fuel Growth in Prebiotics Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe
and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Prebiotics Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
An Aging Population
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Key Factors Restraining Growth in the Prebiotics Market
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics
COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet
Increasing Awareness of Prebiotics? Role in Stimulating Growth
of Good Bacteria Drive Healthy Demand
Inulin: A Major Prebiotics Ingredients
Demand Continues to Surge for Gut and Digestive Health
Products, Favoring Prebiotics Market
Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable
Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health
Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns
Anxiety and Stress Relieving Prebiotics Rise in Demand
Prebiotics for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern
General Health & Comorbidities: Major Target Areas of Prebiotics
Aging Demographics and Focus on Preventive Healthcare Supports
Market Growth
US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050
North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:
1975-2050
Booming Functional Foods Market Offers Significant Growth
Opportunities
Diet Control Remains the Key Goal for Prebiotics
Scientific Evidence: A Must for Success in the Marketplace
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN

Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030
Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prebiotics Industry"