Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030

Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the GalactO-oligosaccharides (gos) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

- Cargill, Inc.

- Groupe Danone

- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

- Abbott Nutrition

- Acadian Seaplants Ltd.

- Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG

- Biorigin

- Deerland Enzymes, Inc.

- Daflorn Ltd.

- Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

- Bio Nutrition, Inc.

- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

- Gova Ingredients (Gova BVBA)

- Health Plus Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and

Wellness Products

Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention &

Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Post-Pandemic World to Present Significant Opportunities for

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients

An Introduction to Prebiotics

Functioning of Prebiotics

Classification of Prebiotic Ingredients

Applications of Prebiotics

Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive to

Promote Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Global Market Outlook

Trends Impacting Market Growth

Inulin: The Largest Prebiotic Ingredient

Food & Beverage End-Use Dominates Prebiotics Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term

Growth

Competition

Prebiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread

Adoption

Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function

Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Key

Benefits of Prebiotics

Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases

Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress

Aids Weight Loss

Retains Bone Health

Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood

Alleviates Risk of Allergies

Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis & Maintains Blood Pressure

Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized

Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve

Digestive Health

Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health

Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human

Digestive System

A Comparison of Probiotics and Prebiotics

Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on

Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotics

A Look into Health-Boosting Prebiotics Foods

Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating

Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Boosts Market

Expansion

Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by Ingredient

(in %) for 2023E

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients

Prebiotic Ingredients in Baked Foods: An Accelerating Trend

Popularity of Plant-based Diets to Present Growth Opportunities

for Prebiotics Market

A Land of Opportunities for Nutrition Product Makers

Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (in US$ Million)

for the Years 2020 and 2027

Prebiotic Supplements Consumption Positively Impacts Human Health

Dietary Prebiotics to Improve Sleep Quality

Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Present a Potential Remedy

Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and

Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Market

Opportunities

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy

Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer

Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for

Prebiotic Fibers

Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods

Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning in Children and Help

Intestines to Move Faster

Infant Health Concerns Presents a Strong Business Case for

Prebiotics

Oligosaccharides in Mother?s Milk

Prebiotics in Infant Formula: Need for Further Research

Consumer Inclination towards Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for

the Market

Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management to Spur

Market Growth

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

Women: An important Consumer Group

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Antibiotics Usage & Stringent Regulations Drive Importance of

Prebiotics in Animal Feed

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2022

Global Feed Production Volume by Species (in %) for 2022

Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed

Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential

Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food

Anthropomorphism Propels Prebiotics Uptake in Pet Food

Growing Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic

Growing Importance of Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Dietary

Supplements

Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth

Prebiotics Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice

New Generation of Prebiotics to Spur Market Gains

Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run

Role of Prebiotics & Probiotics in Influencing Health Outcome

of Fetus

Role of Prebiotics in Immunotherapy-Induced Colitis

Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function

Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products Demand to Surge

Synbiotics: Benefiting from Synergistic Effects of Prebiotics

and Probiotics

Increasing Healthcare Costs and Focus on Preventive Healthcare

to Fuel Growth in Prebiotics Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe

and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Prebiotics Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

An Aging Population

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Factors Restraining Growth in the Prebiotics Market



Table 1: World Prebiotics Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inulin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Inulin by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Inulin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED STATES

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics

COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet

Increasing Awareness of Prebiotics? Role in Stimulating Growth

of Good Bacteria Drive Healthy Demand

Inulin: A Major Prebiotics Ingredients

Demand Continues to Surge for Gut and Digestive Health

Products, Favoring Prebiotics Market

Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable

Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health

Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns

Anxiety and Stress Relieving Prebiotics Rise in Demand

Prebiotics for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern

General Health & Comorbidities: Major Target Areas of Prebiotics

Aging Demographics and Focus on Preventive Healthcare Supports

Market Growth

US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050

North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:

1975-2050

Booming Functional Foods Market Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Diet Control Remains the Key Goal for Prebiotics

Scientific Evidence: A Must for Success in the Marketplace

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market

Demand

Popularity of Functional Foods Benefit Market Prospects

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Japan: A Major Market for Prebiotics

Aging Demographics Drive Market Demand

Favorable Regulations Benefit Market Growth

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Rising Popularity of Health Foods and Supplements Drive Growth

Major Products in Prebiotics Market

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS),

Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS)

and Other Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379605/?utm_source=GNW



