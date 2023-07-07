Global Activated Carbon Market to Reach 5.7 Million Tons by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Activated Carbon Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112912/?utm_source=GNW

Powdered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach 3.6 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Granular segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 526.2 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Activated Carbon market in the U.S. is estimated at 526.2 Thousand Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 864.2 Thousand Tons by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- Cabot Corporation

- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

- Kuraray Co., Ltd.

- Calgon Carbon Corporation

- Brenntag AG

- Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

- Pingxiang Yingchao Chemical Packing Co. Ltd.

- ADA-ES, Inc.

- Tapp Water Canada Limited

- Bio-medical Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.

- MeadWestvaco Corporation

- GFS Filtration Pte. Limited

- TITOLCHIMICA S.p.A.

- Harmsco Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Impact of COVID-19 on Activated Carbon Market

Activated Carbon Demand Slows Down in Select Markets

Activated Carbon Grows in Prominence in COVID-19 Containment

Strategies

Carbon-Based Materials Lend Hand in Combating Novel Corona Virus

COVID-19 Crisis Provides Thrust to Air Purifier Demand

Potential Correlation between Contaminated Water and COVID-19

Transmission Creates Opportunity for Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon: A Prelude

Forms of Activated Carbon

Major End Use Markets

Activated Carbon- Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Activated Carbon - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Activated Carbon Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Led by China, Asia-Pacific Enjoys Commanding Stake in Activated

Carbon Market

PAC, Liquid-Phase & Water Treatment: Thriving Segments of

Activated Carbon Market

Activated Carbon Market Dazzles with Water Treatment Applications

Production Landscape

Breakdown of Activated Carbon Production (in %) by Country: 2022

Breakdown of Activated Carbon Exports (in %) by Country: 2022

Activated Carbon: A Raw Material Intensive Industry

Comparison of Various Types of Activated Carbon based on Raw

Material

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Focus Grows on Sustainable Production of Activated

Carbon from Renewable Sources

Activated Carbon for Smoother Car Suspensions

Stringent Emission Norms Drives AC Demand in Automobile Sector

Breakdown of Number of Vehicles by Engine Type (in %) for 2020,

2030 & 2040

Select Regulations

Table 4 : Compliance Standard Schedule in Select Countries

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Reactivated Carbon Demand Grows in Significance

Water Treatment Offers Significant Opportunities

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in

Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin

America, and Africa

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of

Fresh Water

Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US,

France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia

(in Cubic Meters)

Water Adsorbents Market Gathers Steam with Stimulus from

Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon-Based Technology for In Situ Remediation

BAC Filters to Produce Ultrapure Water

Air Purification: Key Enabler of Future Growth

Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well

for Market Growth

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health

Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their

Acceptable Levels

EXHIBIT : Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion

Metric Tons): 2010-2019

Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2020):

Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and

Others Country % Share

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Environment Regulations Drive Demand for Activated Carbon

MATS Drives PAC Demand

Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Open up Opportunities

for GAC

The Minamata Convention Boosts Activated Carbon Demand

Food and Beverage Processing Add to Market Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Application in Medical and Pharmaceuticals Segment to Augment

Demand

Gold Extraction Activity Drives Focus on Activated Carbon

Surging Usage in Solvent Vapor Recovery & Other Applications

Supports Demand

Activated Carbon Fiber Cloths Gain Popularity

Activated Carbon in Beauty Industry: Making Waves

Global Skincare Market in US$ Billion: 2012 & 2025

Activated Carbon Draws Attention for Hydrogen Storage

Activated Carbon Plastic Waste Helps Address Environmental

Concerns

Waste Tire-derived Activated Carbon Witnesses Increased Popularity



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Activated Carbon Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in Tons for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powdered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Powdered by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Powdered by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Granular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Granular by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Granular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption

in Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Water Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Purification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Air Purification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Air Purification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical & Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption

in Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Medical & Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Activated Carbon Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Automotive Emission Control Regulations Drive Demand

US Evaporative and Refueling Standards

LEV III Particulate Emission Standard Values and Phase-in for

Passenger Cars, Light-Duty Trucks, and Medium-Duty Passenger

Vehicles

Market Overview

Environmental Regulations Drive Demand in Air Purification

Application

Growing Emphasis on Indoor Air Quality amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bolsters Demand

Major Factors Influencing Purchase of Residential Air Purifiers

with ’1’ Ranked for Highest Influencing Factor

Rise in Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Triggers

Stringent Regulations

US PM2.5 Air Quality, 2010-2019 (Concentration µg/m3)

Opportunities in the Water Treatment Market

Market Analytics

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Activated Carbon by Product

Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Activated Carbon by End-Use -

Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Activated Carbon Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Activated Carbon by Product

Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Activated Carbon by End-Use -

Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Activated Carbon Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

China: Major Producer and Exporter of Activated Carbon

Rise in Air Pollution Levels Encourage Demand

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Activated Carbon by Product

Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Activated Carbon by End-Use -

Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Activated Carbon Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Activated Carbon Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Activated Carbon Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Activated Carbon by Product

Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Activated Carbon by End-Use -

Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Activated Carbon Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Activated Carbon by Product

Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Activated Carbon by End-Use -

Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Activated Carbon by Product

Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by End-Use - Water Treatment, Air

Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Medical &

Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Activated Carbon by End-Use -

Water Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages,

Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Water

Treatment, Air Purification, Food & Beverages, Automotive,

Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Tons

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Powdered, Granular and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



