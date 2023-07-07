Global Activated Carbon Market to Reach 5.7 Million Tons by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Activated Carbon Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112912/?utm_source=GNW
Powdered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach 3.6 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Granular segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 526.2 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
The Activated Carbon market in the U.S. is estimated at 526.2 Thousand Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 864.2 Thousand Tons by the year 2030.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112912/?utm_source=GNW
