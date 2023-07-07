Emulsifiers Market to reach USD 15.10 Bn at a growth rate of 7.5 percent over the forecast period

Pune, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence market research report on “ Emulsifiers Market ”. The Emulsifiers market size was valued at USD 9.1 Bn in 2022. The total Emulsifiers Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 15.10 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 9.1 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 15.10 Bn CAGR 7.5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022

Emulsifiers Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Emulsifiers Market report includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape, and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Emulsifiers Market, the challenges faced by the market participants and growth prospects in the Emulsifiers industry across the globe.

Regional analysis of the Emulsifiers industry is conducted at country, regional and global level. This helps clients gain insights into the market penetration of Emulsifiers by region along with factors affecting the same. Segment-wise analysis of the Emulsifiers Market is conducted by Source and Application.

Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for Emulsifiers Market report. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Emulsifiers Market players. Methods such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for analysing the Emulsifiers Market.

Emulsifiers Market Overview

An emulsifier is a mixture of two or more liquids usually not mixable but can be mixed under specific circumstances by using substances that help them mix. For example as oil and water do not get mixed, emulsifiers help them get mixed easily. Emulsifiers are added to processed foods like mayonnaise, ice cream and many more to prevent the separation of oil and water components. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the emulsifiers used in foods in the U.S

Technological advancements in emulsifier formulations to boost the Emulsifiers market growth

The development of innovative emulsifier formulations, such as natural and plant-based emulsifiers, and the use of advanced emulsification techniques have expanded the application possibilities of emulsifiers. These advancements are driving Emulsifiers market growth by addressing consumer demands for clean-label and sustainable products. Emulsifiers find applications beyond the food and personal care industries. They are used in pharmaceuticals , agrochemicals, paints and coatings, and other industrial sectors. The increasing utilization of emulsifiers in these industries for applications like drug delivery systems, agricultural formulations, and industrial coatings is expected to boost the market growth. Regulatory authorities impose strict regulations on food and cosmetic products to ensure product safety and quality. Emulsifiers play a crucial role in meeting these regulations by providing stability and safety to the formulations. Compliance with regulatory standards drives the demand for emulsifiers in various industries.

The Emulsifiers market is subject to strict regulations and standards imposed by regulatory bodies. Compliance with these regulations can be complex and time-consuming, requiring extensive testing and documentation. Meeting regulatory requirements adds to the costs and may create barriers to market entry for smaller manufacturers and is expected to restrain the market growth.

Rising health-consciousness and demand for clean label products to boost North America Emulsifiers market growth

The North America region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to hold the largest Emulsifiers market share over the forecast period. Consumers in North America are increasingly focused on health and wellness, seeking clean label products with natural and fewer synthetic ingredients. Emulsifiers that are derived from natural sources or have clean label attributes are gaining popularity in the region. Environmental concerns and sustainability initiatives are gaining prominence in North America. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that are produced using sustainable practices and have minimal environmental impact. Emulsifiers derived from natural or renewable sources align with these sustainability goals and are favored in the market, which is expected to boost the Emulsifiers market growth.

Emulsifiers market Segmentation

By Source:

Bio- based

Synthetic

Based on Source, the market is segmented into Bio- based and synthetic. Bio- based segmented is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing consumer demand for natural and clean label products is expected to boost the market growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking products with natural and clean label ingredients. Technological advancement in the research and development activities is expected to boost the segment growth in the market.

By Applications:

Food

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Oilfield Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Others

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, and Others. Cosmetic & Personal Care held the largest Emulsifiers market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Emulsifiers are used in a variety of makeup products such as foundation, concealers, and BB creams. Extensive use of emulsifiers in makeup products is expected to boost the segment growth in the market.

Emulsifier Market Key Players include

Cargill, Incorporated

DowDuPont Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Kerry Group plc

BASF SE

Palsgaard A/S

Givaudan SA

Corbion N.V.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Stepan Company

Croda International Plc

DSM Nutritional Products Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Ingredion Incorporated

Bunge Limited



