Global Biofuel Enzymes Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030

Amylase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$683.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cellulase segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $384.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Biofuel Enzymes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$384.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as India, Indonesia and Thailand, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$227.4 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biofuels in the Global Fuel Mix

Biofuels: An Introduction

Factors Driving the Shift towards Biofuels

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Impact on Clean Technologies

COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption

Witnessing a Tough Year, Biofuel Producers Seek Inclusion in

COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Package

Global Biofuel Production Unlikely to Stay on Subsistent Levels

and Bounce Back Quickly

Biofuel Enzymes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Biofuel Enzymes: An Introduction

Biofuel Enzymes Vs Chemical Catalysts

Benefits of Biofuel Enzymes

Types of Biofuel Enzymes

Market Outlook

Regional Market Review

Biofuels Production Scenario

Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020

Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix

Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019

Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean

Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives

Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method

Drives Adoption

Uptrend in Advanced Biofuels Favors Market Growth

First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot

Availability of Biofuel Feedstock & Policies to Drive Biofuel

Output

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer

Opportunities

Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales

Cellulosic Biofuels Vs Conventional Biofuels and Petroleum

Improving Economics of Cellulosic Biofuel Production Augur Well

Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production

Amylases Continue to Sustain Demand in Fuel Ethanol Production

Led by Myriad Benefits

Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers

Steam

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels

Market Prospects

Global Push Away from Fossil Fuels and increasing Demand for

Alternate Fuels in Automotive Industry Offers Opportunities

for Growth

Flex-Fuel Vehicles Drive Demand of Biofuels

Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects

Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth

Algae Enzyme to Accelerate Biofuel Production

Genetic Engineering Yields Bio-Factory for Enzyme Cocktail to

Aid Biofuel Synthesis

Novel Enzyme Extraction Technique Opens up New Avenues for

Cost-Efficient, Enzyme-based Biodiesel Synthesis

Use of Protein Crystals for Trapping Enzymes

Fungal Species Exude Enzymes with Similar Functional

Characteristics

Copenhagen Chemists Evaluate Role of LPMO Enzymes in Cellulose

Breakdown

Reserachers Develop Enzyme Processing VFD Technology

Tokyo Researchers Study CBAP Enzyme Mechanism in Biofuel

Production

Limitations of Biofuel Enzymes

Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Biofuels Market

High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption

Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels

Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix

Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles



UNITED STATES

Biofuel Enzymes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

US Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Production and

Consumption in Billion Gallons: 2019

US Biofuels Consumption as Share of Domestic Fuel Mix: 2010-2050

Impact of COVID-19

US Ethanol Production: 2015-2020

Increasing Fuel Ethanol Production Drives the Need for Biofuel

Enzymes

Fuel Ethanol Production (Million Gallons) in the US: 1980,

1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2020

