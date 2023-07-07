English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 7 July 2023 at 15:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation to publish half-year report for January-June 2023 on 14 July 2023

WithSecure Corporation will publish its half-year 2023 report for January-June 2023 on Friday 14 July 2023 at approximately 08:00 EEST.

WithSecure’s CEO Juhani Hintikka and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/2023-07-14-wsq2ir . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

Presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations .

Contact information: