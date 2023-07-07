Global Bromine Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bromine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW
Organobromines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Clear Brine Fluids segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $545.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Bromine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$545.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)
- Albemarle Corporation
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Tata Chemicals Ltd.
- Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)
- Harmonic Health Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Pentair International Holding Sarl
- Tata Chemicals Europe Ltd.
- Shandong Ocean Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co. Ltd.
- Ny New York Trading, Inc.
- Alliance Design and Development Group, Inc.
- Pool Pro Pty. Limited
- Granarolo S.P.A.
- Blanidas company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 on Bromine Production and the Overall
Chemical Sector
Chemical Industry Geographical Landscape and the Covid-19 Impact
Response of US Chemical Industry to Covid-19
Impact and After-Effects of Covid-19 Crisis in China
A Prelude to Bromine
Worldwide Production Capacity of Bromine: 2019
Bromine Concentration in Grams/Liter for Various Resources
Long-term Outlook for Global Bromine Market Remains Positive
Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine
Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth
of BFRs Market
Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for
Brominated Drilling Fluids
World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2018): Breakdown of Oil
Reserves (in Thousand Million Barrels) for Canada, Iran, Iraq,
Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela
and Others
World Oil Production by Country (2014-2018): Breakdown of Crude
Production (in 1,000 Barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran,
Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and
Others
Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent):
2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017,
and 2018
Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific?s Predominance
Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
High Demand for Organobromine Boosts Market Prospects
Market Concerns
Restriction on Bromine across Various Countries
Competitive Scenario
Bromine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
ICL-Industrial Product?s Dominance in the Global Bromine Market
ICL to Expand Bromine Products Production Capacity to Meet
Growing Asian Demand
Recent Bromine Product Launches from the Israeli Company ICL
Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics
Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric Tons)
Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World (2018 & 2019E):
Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons) for China,
India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, and Ukraine
Elemental Bromine Production in China Reeling Under Tightening
Regulations - Industry Staring at a Situation of Continuous
Price Rise
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Albemarle Corporation (USA)
Arab Potash Company (Jordan)
Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)
Gulf Resources, Inc. (China)
Hindustan Salts Limited (India)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)
ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)
Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)
Oceanchem Group (China)
Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)
Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)
Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)
Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth
Increasing Drilling Operations Create Strong Demand for Clear
Brine Fluids
Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment
Applications
End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector
and Role of Bromine
Increasing Usage in Mercury Emission Reduction: A Strong Growth
Driver
Brominated Mercury Oxidation to Reduce Mercury Emission in
Power Plants in Europe - An Offering from Andritz
Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission
Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems
Bromine-based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems
Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage
Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS
Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology
Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage
Batteries
Stringent Regulations Restricting Flame Retardants - End-user
Industries Seek Alternatives
Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion
Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic
Intermediates
Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber
Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts
Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector
Bromine Levels Increasing in Recycled Plastics in Europe - A
Cause for Concern
Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organobromines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Organobromines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear
Brine Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Clear Brine Fluids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Bromide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Bromide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Derivatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Derivatives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flame
Retardants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Flame Retardants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Intermediates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Organic Intermediates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Drilling Fluids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Treatment Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Water Treatment
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Bromine Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Regulations for use of Flame Retardants in Consumer Products in
the United States
Ban of Brominated Flame Retardants in US States
Diverse Applications of Bromine Maintain Market Momentum, Post
Covid-19
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Impact of Climatic Conditions & Governmental Policies
International Suppliers to Escalate Bromine Prices
Shrinking Domestic Supply to Push up Bromine Prices
Prices of Bromine in China
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Demand to Emerge from Automotive, Pharma and Oil & Natural Gas
Sectors
EU to Place Bans on Exports of a few BFRs
Ban on Use of Bromine in Various Sectors Hamper Growth
Amendments to the POPS Regulation in EU Restrict Use of
Bromine-based Flame Retardants
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine
by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine
by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates,
Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 60: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 61: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 64: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 65: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 78: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 79: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 82: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 83: India 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: India 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 86: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear
Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bromine
by Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bromine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
LATIN AMERICA
Bromine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 94: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 95: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bromine by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 100: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 101: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Bromine by
Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
Derivatives for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Bromine Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030
Global Bromine Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bromine estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bromine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW