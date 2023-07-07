Global Surfing Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW
Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Apparel & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Surfing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.0% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 173 Featured)
- Adidas AG
- Billabong International Ltd.
- Aropec Sports Corporation
- Alpinestars SpA
- Beachbeat Surfboards
- AJW Surfboards
- Balance Designs, Inc. (Vew-Do Balance Boards)
- Bear Industries Srl
- Almond Surfboards
- AIPA Surf Company
- Album Surfboards
- Basque Country Surf Company S.L.
- Bing Surfboards
- Black Rose Mfg. LLC
- Between the Flags
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2023
Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board
Makers Extremely Busy
YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April
2020, June 2020
More Free Time Leads to More Surfing
Competition
Select Popular Surf boards Worldwide
Vendors in Surfing Equipment Market Focus on Aggressive
Strategies to Stay Competitive
Top Brands Enjoying Strong Positions in Surfing Space
Surfing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E
Surfing Techniques
Types of Surfing
Surfing Equipment, Apparel & Accessories
Surfing Boards & Online Channel: Buoyant Segments of Surfing
Equipment Market
Other Surfing Equipment
Surf Apparel
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Surfboards: The Leading Segment
US Leads the Global Surfing Market
Online Segment to Register Faster Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear
Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers
(in Thousands) for Select Countries
Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021
World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021
Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to
Drive Long-term Growth
High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity
Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing
Industry
Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities
Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
Electric Fin Surfboards
Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved
Performance, Convenience & Fun
Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering
of Surfboard
Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction
for Market
Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs
Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming
Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment
Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality &
Fashion
Fashion Influences in Men?s Surf Wear
Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains
Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth
Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term
Growth Prospects
Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide
Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses:
Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel
Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to
Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation
Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports
Fan Development of Surf Parks
Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and
Surf Gear
How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In
%) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on
Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by
Country for 2019 Country % of GDP
Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for
Surf Tourism
Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing
Market
Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to
Standard Surfboards
Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market
Growth
Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies
Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels
Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surfing by Geographic Region -
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing Boards by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Apparel & Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Apparel & Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest
of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Apparel & Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 16: World Surfing Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
US Surf Shops Struggle Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Younger Demography Exhibits Increased Interest in Surfing
Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US (2006-
2019) (in ?000s)
Surfing Participation in the US: Percentage Breakdown by Casual
Surfers and Core Surfers for 2019
US Surfing Frequency: Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Population
by Frequency of Surfing
Surf Parks and Wave Pools Drive Opportunities for Surfing
Equipment & Products
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and
Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and
Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Surfing Market in Europe: An Overview
Surfing Population in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Surfers
by Gender for 2019
European Surfboard Market Breakdown by Custom Surfboards and
Industrial/Molded Surfboards for 2019
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards
and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards
and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards
and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and
Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surfing
by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: UK 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and
Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surfing
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: UK Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: UK 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 62: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Spain Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and
Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Spain Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 68: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Russia Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards
and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Russia Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Product
Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing
Boards and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfing by Geographic Region - Australia and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by
Geographic Region - Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by Product
Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing
Boards and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Some Growth Opportunities for
Surfing Market
Cheap Foreign Imports Impact Local Surfboard Manufacturing
Surf Apparel Market: Overview
Table 89: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Australia Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards
and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Australia Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
India: A Long Coastline and Emerging Surf Tourism: Potential
for Growth
Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and
Apparel & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by
Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Brazil: Popularity of Surfing Bodes Well for Market Growth
Africa - The Next Surfing Mecca?
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing by Product
Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing
Boards and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Surfing Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surfing estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW