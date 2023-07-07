Global Surfing Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW

Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Apparel & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Surfing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.0% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 173 Featured)

- Adidas AG

- Billabong International Ltd.

- Aropec Sports Corporation

- Alpinestars SpA

- Beachbeat Surfboards

- AJW Surfboards

- Balance Designs, Inc. (Vew-Do Balance Boards)

- Bear Industries Srl

- Almond Surfboards

- AIPA Surf Company

- Album Surfboards

- Basque Country Surf Company S.L.

- Bing Surfboards

- Black Rose Mfg. LLC

- Between the Flags





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2023

Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board

Makers Extremely Busy

YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April

2020, June 2020

More Free Time Leads to More Surfing

Competition

Select Popular Surf boards Worldwide

Vendors in Surfing Equipment Market Focus on Aggressive

Strategies to Stay Competitive

Top Brands Enjoying Strong Positions in Surfing Space

Surfing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Surfing Equipment, Apparel & Accessories

Surfing Boards & Online Channel: Buoyant Segments of Surfing

Equipment Market

Other Surfing Equipment

Surf Apparel

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Surfboards: The Leading Segment

US Leads the Global Surfing Market

Online Segment to Register Faster Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers

(in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021

Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to

Drive Long-term Growth

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing

Industry

Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Electric Fin Surfboards

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved

Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering

of Surfboard

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction

for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming

Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment

Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality &

Fashion

Fashion Influences in Men?s Surf Wear

Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains

Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term

Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses:

Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to

Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports

Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and

Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In

%) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on

Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by

Country for 2019 Country % of GDP

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for

Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing

Market

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to

Standard Surfboards

Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market

Growth

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surfing by Geographic Region -

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apparel & Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Apparel & Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Apparel & Accessories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 16: World Surfing Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

US Surf Shops Struggle Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Younger Demography Exhibits Increased Interest in Surfing

Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US (2006-

2019) (in ?000s)

Surfing Participation in the US: Percentage Breakdown by Casual

Surfers and Core Surfers for 2019

US Surfing Frequency: Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Population

by Frequency of Surfing

Surf Parks and Wave Pools Drive Opportunities for Surfing

Equipment & Products

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and

Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and

Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Surfing Market in Europe: An Overview

Surfing Population in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Surfers

by Gender for 2019

European Surfboard Market Breakdown by Custom Surfboards and

Industrial/Molded Surfboards for 2019

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards

and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards

and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards

and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and

Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surfing

by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and

Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surfing

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: UK Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: UK 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 62: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Spain Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards and

Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Spain Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 68: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Russia Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards

and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Russia Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Product

Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing

Boards and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing by Geographic Region - Australia and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by

Geographic Region - Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by Product

Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing

Boards and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Surfing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Some Growth Opportunities for

Surfing Market

Cheap Foreign Imports Impact Local Surfboard Manufacturing

Surf Apparel Market: Overview

Table 89: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Australia Historic Review for Surfing by Product Type -

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing Boards

and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Australia Historic Review for Surfing by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

India: A Long Coastline and Emerging Surf Tourism: Potential

for Growth

Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and

Apparel & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by

Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Brazil: Popularity of Surfing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Africa - The Next Surfing Mecca?

Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing by Product Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing by Product

Type - Surfing Boards and Apparel & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surfing

Boards and Apparel & Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________