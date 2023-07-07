Global Farm Tractors Market to Reach $125.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Farm Tractors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171472/?utm_source=GNW
Upto 30 HP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$82 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 31 Hp To 100 Hp segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Farm Tractors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Deere & Company
- AGCO Corporation
- CNH Industrial NV
- Bucher Industries AG
- Buhler Industries, Inc.
- AGCO GmbH (Fendt)
- CLAAS of America LLC
- Claas UK Ltd.
- Daedong Corporation
- Agria-Werke GmbH
- Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
- De Pietri Srl
- China National Machinery Industry Corporation
- Amisy Machinery
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Farm Tractors: A Prelude
Different Types of Farm Tractors
Tractors - The Workhorses of Agriculture
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Farm Tractors Market Back on Track
Global Farm Tractors Market Estimates and Projections in Units
by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Global Farm Tractors Market by Region/Country: A Historic
Review in Units for 2009-2017
Global Farm Tractors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Population Growth & Demand for Food to Create Long-Term
Stability in Growth
Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion
Competitive Scenario
Fierce Competition Keeps Farm Tractor Makers on Toes
Tractor Manufacturers Feel the Heat of Competition from Asian
Manufacturers
Farm Tractors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
AGCO Corporation (USA)
Antonio Carraro S.p.A. (Italy)
Argo Tractors S.p.A. (Italy)
Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China)
CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)
CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG (Austria)
Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division (USA)
Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
Escorts Group (India)
Force Motors Ltd. (India)
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd. (India)
Iseki & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Kubota Corporation (Japan)
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (India)
Pronar Sp. z o.o. (Poland)
SDF S.p.A. (Italy)
Sonalika International Tractors Limited (India)
Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) (India)
Traktorenwerk Lindner GmbH (Austria)
Yanmar Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zetor Tractors A.S (Czechia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Mechanization of Farming Practices Drives Sales of
Tractors
Percentage of Population Engaged in Agriculture for Select
Countries
Robust Demand for Advanced Tractors in Developed Markets
Strong Adoption across Industrializing Nations
Agricultural Labor Shortage & Rising Labor Wages to Spur Demand
for Tractors
Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Benefits Demand for Tractors:
Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce
for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022
Food Security Drives Governments to Stress on Improving
Productivity
Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major
Opportunities for Farm Tractor Vendors
Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and
2025
Farm Consolidation to Lead to Demand for Larger Tractors
Autonomous Farm Tractor to Become an Essential Constituent of
Precision Agriculture
Growing Investments in Smart Agriculture Bodes Well for the
Adoption of Autonomous Tractors: Global Smart Agriculture
Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024
Technological Innovations to Drive Productivity in Agriculture
Renting Farm Equipment and Tractors Picking Up Pace
Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output
to Drive Demand for Tractors
World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)
Focus on Precision Farming Lends Traction to Tractor Sales
Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way
Technologically Advanced Tractors Gain Prominence in Developed
Markets
Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction
Alternative Fuel Tractors: An Important Product Development in
the Coming Years
Small Tractors Gain Ground in Developing Regions
Certified Used Machines are Catching Up Globally
Rising Demand for Energy Crops: A Business Case for Farm Tractors
World Biodiesel Production & Consumption in Million Liters for
the Years 2019 through 2025
World Ethanol Production & Consumption in Million Liters for
the Years 2019 through 2025
Biodiesel Production and Consumption in Thousand Barrels per
Day by Select Countries
Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstocks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
