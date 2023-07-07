Global Farm Tractors Market to Reach $125.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Farm Tractors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171472/?utm_source=GNW

Upto 30 HP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$82 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 31 Hp To 100 Hp segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Farm Tractors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)

- Caterpillar, Inc.

- Deere & Company

- AGCO Corporation

- CNH Industrial NV

- Bucher Industries AG

- Buhler Industries, Inc.

- AGCO GmbH (Fendt)

- CLAAS of America LLC

- Claas UK Ltd.

- Daedong Corporation

- Agria-Werke GmbH

- Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

- De Pietri Srl

- China National Machinery Industry Corporation

- Amisy Machinery





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Farm Tractors: A Prelude

Different Types of Farm Tractors

Tractors - The Workhorses of Agriculture

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Farm Tractors Market Back on Track

Global Farm Tractors Market Estimates and Projections in Units

by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Global Farm Tractors Market by Region/Country: A Historic

Review in Units for 2009-2017

Global Farm Tractors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Population Growth & Demand for Food to Create Long-Term

Stability in Growth

Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion

Competitive Scenario

Fierce Competition Keeps Farm Tractor Makers on Toes

Tractor Manufacturers Feel the Heat of Competition from Asian

Manufacturers

Farm Tractors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGCO Corporation (USA)

Antonio Carraro S.p.A. (Italy)

Argo Tractors S.p.A. (Italy)

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG (Austria)

Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division (USA)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Escorts Group (India)

Force Motors Ltd. (India)

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd. (India)

Iseki & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (India)

Pronar Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

SDF S.p.A. (Italy)

Sonalika International Tractors Limited (India)

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) (India)

Traktorenwerk Lindner GmbH (Austria)

Yanmar Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zetor Tractors A.S (Czechia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Mechanization of Farming Practices Drives Sales of

Tractors

Percentage of Population Engaged in Agriculture for Select

Countries

Robust Demand for Advanced Tractors in Developed Markets

Strong Adoption across Industrializing Nations

Agricultural Labor Shortage & Rising Labor Wages to Spur Demand

for Tractors

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Benefits Demand for Tractors:

Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce

for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Food Security Drives Governments to Stress on Improving

Productivity

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major

Opportunities for Farm Tractor Vendors

Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and

2025

Farm Consolidation to Lead to Demand for Larger Tractors

Autonomous Farm Tractor to Become an Essential Constituent of

Precision Agriculture

Growing Investments in Smart Agriculture Bodes Well for the

Adoption of Autonomous Tractors: Global Smart Agriculture

Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024

Technological Innovations to Drive Productivity in Agriculture

Renting Farm Equipment and Tractors Picking Up Pace

Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output

to Drive Demand for Tractors

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Focus on Precision Farming Lends Traction to Tractor Sales

Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way

Technologically Advanced Tractors Gain Prominence in Developed

Markets

Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction

Alternative Fuel Tractors: An Important Product Development in

the Coming Years

Small Tractors Gain Ground in Developing Regions

Certified Used Machines are Catching Up Globally

Rising Demand for Energy Crops: A Business Case for Farm Tractors

World Biodiesel Production & Consumption in Million Liters for

the Years 2019 through 2025

World Ethanol Production & Consumption in Million Liters for

the Years 2019 through 2025

Biodiesel Production and Consumption in Thousand Barrels per

Day by Select Countries

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstocks



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Farm Tractors Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Upto

30 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Upto 30 HP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Upto 30 HP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 31 HP

to 100 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for 31 HP to 100 HP by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for 31 HP to 100 HP by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 101

HP to 200 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for 101 HP to 200 HP by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for 101 HP to 200 HP by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 200 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Above 200 HP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 200 HP by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheel Drive (2WD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Two Wheel Drive (2WD) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Two Wheel Drive (2WD)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Four

Wheel Drive (4WD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Four Wheel Drive (4WD) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) Tractors Dominate the Farm Tractors Market

Buyer Focus on Functionality and Comfort on the Rise

Robots to Drive Farm Tractors

Competitive Scenario

US Farm Tractors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Agricultural Statistics

Average Farm Size (in Acres) in the US: 2007-2018

Number of Farms in the US: 2011-2018

Annual U.S. Farm Income (US$ Billion) for the Years 2012

through 2019

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP

to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power Output -

Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200

HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel

Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -

Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP,

101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four

Wheel Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP

to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel

Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -

Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

High-Power Tractors Witness Growth

Chinese Agricultural Equipment Sales to Skyrocket

Government Initiatives to Boost Domestic Agricultural Machinery

Sector

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP

to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel

Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -

Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Major Factors Influencing Farm Equipment Purchases



EUROPE

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

European Market Overview

European Farm Tractors Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units

by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

European Farm Tractors Historic Market Review by Region/Country

in Units: 2009-2017

Farm Tractors Market in Europe: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Unit Sales by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

European Tractors Market: A Highly Concentrated One

Overview of European Agricultural Machinery Market

Tractor Technology Trends in Europe

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP,

101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four

Wheel Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Farm Tractor Brands Market Share (in %) in France: 2019

Competitive Scenario - A Relatively Consolidated Market

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP,

101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four

Wheel Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Competition

Farm Tractor Brands Market Share (in %) in Germany: 2019

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP,

101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30

HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four

Wheel Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by

Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel

Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP

to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel

Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -

Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP

to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power Output -

Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200

HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel

Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -

Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP

to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Farm

Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel

Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -

Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP,

101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and

Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31

HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four

Wheel Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive

(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Farm Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100

HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP

and Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto

30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Farm Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and

Four Wheel Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by

Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Growth Prospects in Units by

Region/Country for the Period 2018-2025

Farm Tractors Historic Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Units

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Asia-Paficic Farm Tractors Market by Region/Country: Percentage

Breakdown of Unit Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Farm Tractors by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Farm Tractors by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Farm Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100

HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Farm Tractors by

Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP

and Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto

30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Farm Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and

Four Wheel Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Farm Tractors by

Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Farm Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Farm Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP,

101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power

Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and



