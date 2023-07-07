Global Animal Feed Additives Market to Reach $51.7 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Feed Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092574/?utm_source=GNW
Amino Acids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Antibiotics / Antibacterials segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Animal Feed Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Economic Update
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed
Additives Industry
Food Security and Energy Prices to Shape the Demand for Animal
Feed
Sustainability, Self-Sufficiency & Digitalization: Emerging Key
Goals for Feed Industry
Stubborn Inflation and Economic Uncertainty Impact Growth Momentum
Other Pressing Challenges for Animal Feed Industry
Regulatory Aspects with Implications for Feed Industry
Competition
Animal Feed Additives - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
An Introduction to Animal Feed Additives
Types of Animal Feed Additives
Antibiotics/Antibacterials
Vitamins
Amino Acids
Antioxidants
Enzymes
Feed Acidifiers
Animal Feed Additives: A Prelude
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Focus on Gut Health to Drive Demand
Amino Acids Lead the Global Market
Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth
Opportunities in Animal Feed Additives Market
Trends in Meat Consumption
Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef &
Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2019-2023
Factors Influencing Meat production
Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal,
Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat
Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-à-
vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
Export - Import Scenario
Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities
Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 (Jan)
Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 (Jan)
Pork Meat: A Major Market for Animal Feed Additives
Global Pork Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass
Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 (Jan)
Global Pork Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass
Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 (Jan)
Beef & Veal: Demand Trends Support Growth in Feed Additives Market
Global Production of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons
(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 Jan
Global Consumption of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons
(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023
(Jan)
Rising Importance of Amino Acids in Animal Feed Drives Market
Growth
Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as
Feed Additives
Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
Lysine: A Prominent Feed-Grade Amino Acids
Global Lysine Market Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use (in %)
for the Year 2023
Methionine Emerges as Another Key Additive for Animal Feed
Global Methionine Market by End-Use Industry (in %) for 2023
Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet
China: A Major Methionine Market
DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition
Focus on Amino Acid Balancing for Ruminants
Growing Prominence of Amino Acids in Fish Farming
Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011
through 2027
Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for
2008, 2018 and 2028
Focus on Animal Disease Management Stimulates Demand
Antibiotics Market: Increasing Focus on Clamping Down
Antibiotics Usage as Growth Promoters
Use of Growth-Promoting Antibiotics Wanes
Therapeutic Antibiotics Register Growth despite Ban on AGPs
Emerging Alternatives for AGPs
Feed-Grade Vitamins: Poised for Healthy Growth
Rising Demand for Feed Enzymes in Animal Feed
Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Breakdown by Application
(in %) for 2023
Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Breakdown by Product Type
(in %) for 2023
Encapsulated Acidifiers to Grow at a Rapid Pace
Compound Feed Additives Register Increasing Demand
Global Compound Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons)
by Region for 2020
Worldwide Compound Feed Production Volume Breakdown (in %) by
Country for 2020
Compound Feed Market: Breakdown of Production Volume by Type
for 2020
Number of Compound Feed Mills Worldwide by Region: 2020
Complementary Feeds, Non-GMO Feeds Set to Gain Momentum
Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure
Demand for Organic Trace Minerals on the Rise
Rising Trend towards Use of Natural Ingredients in Feed Additives
Phytogenic Feed Additives: Natural Attributes Drive Opportunities
Eubiotics Gain Prominence as Animal Feed Additives
Global Eubiotics Market Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use (in %)
for 2023
Eubiotics Emerge As Replacements for Antibiotic Growth
Promoters Amidst Restrictions on Antibiotic Usage
Probiotic Additives Find Favor in Animal Feed
Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed by Microbial Genus
(in %) for 2023
Demand for Animal Feed Prebiotics Heats Up
Global Feed Prebiotics Market by Prebiotic Type (in %) for the
Year 2023
Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed
Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential
Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food
Feed Acidifiers: Vital Role in Improving Animal Health,
Optimizing Feed Utilization and Improving Quality and Quantity
of Meat Output
Antimicrobial Effect of Formic Acid with Propionic Acid and
Lactic Acid against Different Bacteria (in MIC %)
Organic Acids: A Major Dietary Additive for Growth of Post-
Weaning Piglets
Specialty Feed Additives: Providing Essential Nutrients to Animals
Medicated Feed Additives: Concerns over Antibiotic Resistance
Present Challenges
Essential Oils in the Want of Further Research to Prove Efficacy
Red Seaweed as a Feed Additive Holds Potential to Stop Methane
Production
Micro-encapsulation Aids in Enhanced Utilization Rates
Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Efficacy
Changing Feed Technologies to Impact Feed Additives Market
Price: A Key Factor Influencing Growth in Animal Feed Additives
Market
Evolving Trends of Labels in Animal-Feed Additives
Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Animal Feed Additives
Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Expanding Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
