Global Animal Feed Additives Market to Reach $51.7 Billion by 2030

Amino Acids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Antibiotics / Antibacterials segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Animal Feed Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed

Additives Industry

Food Security and Energy Prices to Shape the Demand for Animal

Feed

Sustainability, Self-Sufficiency & Digitalization: Emerging Key

Goals for Feed Industry

Stubborn Inflation and Economic Uncertainty Impact Growth Momentum

Other Pressing Challenges for Animal Feed Industry

Regulatory Aspects with Implications for Feed Industry

Competition

Animal Feed Additives - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Animal Feed Additives

Types of Animal Feed Additives

Antibiotics/Antibacterials

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Antioxidants

Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Animal Feed Additives: A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Focus on Gut Health to Drive Demand

Amino Acids Lead the Global Market

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth

Opportunities in Animal Feed Additives Market

Trends in Meat Consumption

Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef &

Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2019-2023

Factors Influencing Meat production

Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal,

Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-à-

vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Export - Import Scenario

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready

to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 (Jan)

Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready

to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 (Jan)

Pork Meat: A Major Market for Animal Feed Additives

Global Pork Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass

Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 (Jan)

Global Pork Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass

Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 (Jan)

Beef & Veal: Demand Trends Support Growth in Feed Additives Market

Global Production of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons

(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 Jan

Global Consumption of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons

(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023

(Jan)

Rising Importance of Amino Acids in Animal Feed Drives Market

Growth

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as

Feed Additives

Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Lysine: A Prominent Feed-Grade Amino Acids

Global Lysine Market Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use (in %)

for the Year 2023

Methionine Emerges as Another Key Additive for Animal Feed

Global Methionine Market by End-Use Industry (in %) for 2023

Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet

China: A Major Methionine Market

DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition

Focus on Amino Acid Balancing for Ruminants

Growing Prominence of Amino Acids in Fish Farming

Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011

through 2027

Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for

2008, 2018 and 2028

Focus on Animal Disease Management Stimulates Demand

Antibiotics Market: Increasing Focus on Clamping Down

Antibiotics Usage as Growth Promoters

Use of Growth-Promoting Antibiotics Wanes

Therapeutic Antibiotics Register Growth despite Ban on AGPs

Emerging Alternatives for AGPs

Feed-Grade Vitamins: Poised for Healthy Growth

Rising Demand for Feed Enzymes in Animal Feed

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Breakdown by Application

(in %) for 2023

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Breakdown by Product Type

(in %) for 2023

Encapsulated Acidifiers to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Compound Feed Additives Register Increasing Demand

Global Compound Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons)

by Region for 2020

Worldwide Compound Feed Production Volume Breakdown (in %) by

Country for 2020

Compound Feed Market: Breakdown of Production Volume by Type

for 2020

Number of Compound Feed Mills Worldwide by Region: 2020

Complementary Feeds, Non-GMO Feeds Set to Gain Momentum

Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure

Demand for Organic Trace Minerals on the Rise

Rising Trend towards Use of Natural Ingredients in Feed Additives

Phytogenic Feed Additives: Natural Attributes Drive Opportunities

Eubiotics Gain Prominence as Animal Feed Additives

Global Eubiotics Market Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use (in %)

for 2023

Eubiotics Emerge As Replacements for Antibiotic Growth

Promoters Amidst Restrictions on Antibiotic Usage

Probiotic Additives Find Favor in Animal Feed

Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed by Microbial Genus

(in %) for 2023

Demand for Animal Feed Prebiotics Heats Up

Global Feed Prebiotics Market by Prebiotic Type (in %) for the

Year 2023

Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed

Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential

Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food

Feed Acidifiers: Vital Role in Improving Animal Health,

Optimizing Feed Utilization and Improving Quality and Quantity

of Meat Output

Antimicrobial Effect of Formic Acid with Propionic Acid and

Lactic Acid against Different Bacteria (in MIC %)

Organic Acids: A Major Dietary Additive for Growth of Post-

Weaning Piglets

Specialty Feed Additives: Providing Essential Nutrients to Animals

Medicated Feed Additives: Concerns over Antibiotic Resistance

Present Challenges

Essential Oils in the Want of Further Research to Prove Efficacy

Red Seaweed as a Feed Additive Holds Potential to Stop Methane

Production

Micro-encapsulation Aids in Enhanced Utilization Rates

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Efficacy

Changing Feed Technologies to Impact Feed Additives Market

Price: A Key Factor Influencing Growth in Animal Feed Additives

Market

Evolving Trends of Labels in Animal-Feed Additives

Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Animal Feed Additives

Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino

Acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Amino Acids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibiotics / Antibacterials by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Antibiotics / Antibacterials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Antibiotics /

Antibacterials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Vitamins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cattle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Cattle by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Cattle by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Livestock by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Livestock by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Livestock by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Animal Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Growth in Animal Protein Market to Support Demand for Feed

Additives

US Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork

and Chicken Meat: 2019-2023

US Meat Production in 1,000 Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork

and Chicken Meat: 2019-2023

FDA Curbs on Antibiotic Usage for Farm Animals Presents

Opportunities for Natural Feed Additives

Regulatory Environment

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal

Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics /

Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Amino

Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal

Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other

Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and

Other Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Animal Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and

Other Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Animal Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Meat Production and Consumption in China

Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons by Type in China for

2019-2023 (Jan)

Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons by Type in China for

2019-2023 (Jan)

Rise in Use of Amino Acids in Feed Additives

Whey Proteins Find Prominence in Animal Feed

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and

Other Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Animal Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Meat Market in Europe: A Review

EU Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for 2019-2023

EU Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for 2019-2023

Animal Feeds Drive Opportunities for Amino Acids Market in Europe

Technological Advancements & Focus on Health Foster Amino Acids

Market

Adoption of Alternative Growth Promoters Benefits Demand

Europe Represents Bright Spot in Global Feed Phytogenic Market

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and

Other Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and

Other Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Market Overview

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and

Other Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and

Other Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal

Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics /

Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Amino

Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal

Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other

Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and

Other Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Livestock - Poultry, Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives

by Livestock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry,

Swine, Cattle and Other Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Amino Acids,

Antibiotics / Antibacterials, Vitamins and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by

Product Segment - Amino Acids, Antibiotics / Antibacterials,

Vitamins and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through



