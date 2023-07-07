Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460471/?utm_source=GNW
LEDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 42.6% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Photo Detectors segment is readjusted to a revised 40.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $239.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 47.6% CAGR
The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$239.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 47.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.6% and 36.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
- Fsona Networks Corp.
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LightBee
- LightPointe Communications, Inc.
- Oledcomm
- Panasonic Corporation
- Purelifi Ltd.
- Velmenni R&D Pvt., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Li-Fi Emerges as a Technology for Monitoring COVID-19 Patients
Li-Fi Hybrid-Network for Limiting Vehicles in Smart Buildings
for Social Distancing During the Pandemic
Competitive Scenario
Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Growth Drivers
Market Restraints
Analysis by Component
World Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market by Component (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for LEDs, Photo Detectors,
Microcontrollers, and Other Components
Analysis by Application
World Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market by Appliation (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Indoor Networking,
Location-Based Services (LBS), In-Flight Communications &
Entertainment (IFCE), Underwater Communications, and Other
Applications
Analysis by End-Use
World Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Healthcare, Retail,
Education, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Government, and
Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market by Region (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, USA,
Europe, Rest of World, Canada, and Japan
Li-Fi (Light Fidelity): A Prelude
Numerous Benefits and Advantages Offered by Li-Fi Technology
Key Drawbacks and Disadvantages of Li-Fi Technology
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market on an Upward Swing
Global LED Lighting Market in US$ Million by Region/Country for
2020 and 2027
Latest Trends Influencing the Li-Fi Market Growth
Industrial and Commercial Sectors Demanding More LEDs
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Li-Fi Trends for Internet Connectivity
Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
Rising Focus on Indoor Networking in Healthcare Sector to Drive
Growth
Pharmaceutical Sector Experiences Security and Integrity of
Data Transmission through Li-Fi
Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Li-Fi Experiences Uptake in Education and Academics Sector
In-Flight Connectivity in Aerospace and Defense: Key Sectors of
Revenue Growth
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic
Region: 2018-2038
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Inflight Broadband-Enabled Ancillary Services Revenue (in US$
Million) for 2019, 2028 and 2035
Li-Fi Signals Enable Reduction of External Attacks in Defense
Sector
Li-Fi Revolutionizes Onboard Connectivity
Proliferating Li-Fi implementation to Boost Interacting
Shopping Experience in Retail Stores
Automotive Sector Demands Li-Fi Technology for V2V Communications
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment &
Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster,
Telematics, HUD, and Other Products
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Automotive Industry
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Li-Fi Technology for Underwater Communication
Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Adopt Li-Fi Technology
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2024, 2027
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030
Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) estimated at US$657.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 42% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
