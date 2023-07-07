Marine Seats Market to Reach USD 548.4 Million by 2030 | At a CAGR 3.9%

Pune, India, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine seats market size was valued at USD 398.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 419.0 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 548.4 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Marine seats are designed for utilization in boats, yachts, and other types of ships. They are made from durable and weather-resistant materials which can withstand harsh conditions and offers comfort and support to passengers which will propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Marine Seats Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Marine Seats Market Report:

NorSap AS (Norway)

Stidd Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Shockwave Seats (Canada)

Jiangsu Trasea Marine Seating Ltd. (China)

ScotSeat Group (U.K.)

Springfield Marine Company (U.S.)

Ullman Dynamics (Sweden)

Alu Design & Services AS (Norway)

Todd Marine (U.S.)

Cleemann Chair-Systems GmbH (Germany)

TEK Seating (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 548.4 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 419.0 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Ship Type Analysis

By Seat Type Analysis

By Component Analysis

By Point of Sale Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Marine Seats Market Growth Drivers Growing Marine Tourism Industry to Contribute Towards Growth of Market Rise in Demand for Custom-Built Seats for Yachts, Boats, Cruises, and Naval Vessels to Fuel Market Growth

Segmentation

Passenger Ships To Lead Due to Growth in the Tourism Industry

On the basis of ship type, the market is divided into cruise ship, yacht, container ship, passenger ship, and others. The passenger ships segment dominated in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR due to growth in the tourism industry.

Passenger Seat To Lead Due To Increasing Rate Of Passenger Traffic

On the basis of seat type, the market is divided passenger seat, captain seat, crew seat and others. The passenger segment dominated in 2022 with highest CAGR growth due to increasing rate of passenger traffic in marine industry.

Seat Material Segment To Lead Due To Enhance Comfort Expectations

On the basis of component, the market is divided into seat structure and seat material. The seat material segment dominates the segment and has the highest CAGR due to enhance comfort expectations across different sectors.

Aftermarket To Lead Due To Rise In Replacement Of Marine Seats In Various Ships

On the basis of point-of-sale, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment dominates due to the rise in the replacement of marine seats in various ships.

COVID-19 Impact:

Pandemic Led To Disruption In Global Supply Chains, Including The Manufacturing And Distribution Of Seats

During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was reduced demand by passengers for which led to the cancellation of the orders of ships, ferries, yachts, and others. The pandemic led to disruption in global supply chains, including the manufacturing and distribution of seats. Furthermore, boat sales and recreational activities experienced a decline in demand during the pandemic affecting market growth.

Report Coverage



The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rise In The Demand For Custom-Built Seats For Boats, Cruises, And Yachts To Propel The Demand For Product

Rise in the demand for custom-built seats for boats, cruises, and yachts is anticipated to drive the marine seats market growth. There has been an increase in the demand for custom-built seats to satisfy user pursuit of ergonomics, comfort, and technology. As the demand for unique and tailored marine experiences continues to grow, the trend of custom-built marine seats is likely to rise, providing boat and yacht owners with more options to create comfortable, stylish, and functional seating arrangements.

However, compliance with regulatory and strict rules related to the environment is expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America To Lead Due To Increasing Number Of Various Marine Activities

North America holds the largest part of the marine seats market share due to the rise in recreational boating, marine tourism, leisure activities, charter services, more boats, yacht manufacturing facilities, and others. The market stood at USD 54.9 billion in 2022. Europe has the second-largest market share due to growing tourism in the region. A swift increase in tourism in countries such as Italy, France, Greece, Norway, and others is anticipated to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Market Players Are Engaging In Strategies Such As Agreements, Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Others

The key market players are NorSap AS, Stidd Systems Inc. Jiangsu Trasea Marine Seating Ltd., and others. The market players are engaging in strategies such as agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and others. In February 2022, Allsalt Maritime introduced the Shoxs Caster suspension seat series which are designed to offer a smooth ride for offshore boaters. The new Helmcaster and Saltcaster models have only a full-suspension, all-in-one seating system for recreational boating enthusiasts, eliminating the challenges of fitting seat pans to spring-based shock-absorbing sockets and modules.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Quantitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Marine Seats Market

Global Marine Seats Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Ship Type Cruise Ship Yatch Container Ship Passenger ship Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Seat Type Passenger Seat Captain Seat Crew Seat Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Seat Structure Seat material Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Point of Sale OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Marine Seats Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Ship Type Cruise Ship Yatch Container Ship Passenger ship Others



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

April 2022- Yacht architects and shipbuilders at Alpha Marine Ltd announced the construction of a new 47-meter diesel-electric superyacht called The First. The yacht will be marketed as the new company ProMarine Yachts S.A. Traded and incorporated in Greece.

