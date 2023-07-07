Carpets and Rugs Market Size to Worth USD 106.01 Billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 10.03%

Pune, India, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carpets and rugs market size was valued at USD 50.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 55.28 billion in 2023 to USD 106.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period.

Carpets and rugs are used in residential and commercial sectors to offer an extra layer of padding to shield the floor. The demand for carpets and rugs is growing globally to the cold during winter. The demand for carpets and rugs is rising significantly globally due to their practical qualities and aesthetics.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled “Carpets and Rugs Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/carpets-rugs-market-104509

List of Key Players Profiled in the Carpets and Rugs Market Report:

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd. (China)

Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Lowe's Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Tarkett Group (France)

Victoria Carpets Ltd. (U.S.)

Shaw Industries Group Inc. (U.S.)

Inter Ikea Systems B.V. (Netherlands)

Genie Carpet Manufacturers (India)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Royalty Carpet Mills Inc. (U.S.)

Oriental Weavers Company (Egypt)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 10.03% 2030 Value Projection USD 106.01 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 50.29 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 223 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Material

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Carpets and Rugs Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of Technologically Advanced Products to Favor Market Expansion Increasing Renovations and Remodeling to Increase Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/carpets-rugs-market-104509

Segments:

Tufted is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share and Fuel the Market Growth

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Knotted Pile, Woven, Tufted, Needle Punched, and others. Tufted held a subsequent carpets and rugs market share owing to the easy availability of various designs, durability, fast product production time, and cost-effectiveness. Consumers’ preferences are dynamically changing in the market, and they prefer affordable and washable carpets.

Synthetic-made Yarn Segment to Dominate the Market Share

Based on material, the rugs and carpets market is divided into plant-made yarn, animal-made yarn, and synthetic fibers. The synthetic-made yarn holds a major share of the market due to the high preference among consumers as they are durable and cost-efficient, and stain restraint. The synthetic fibers include polyester, nylon, and olefin.

Growing Number of New Residential Homes to Foster Market Growth

According to the application, the carpets and rug market is fragmented into commercial and residential based on application. The residential segment held the largest market share due to the growing trend of carpeting in the household to enhance the interior and décor with unique colors and patterns.

Report Coverage:

The report gives an insight into the major trends impelling industry expansion over the forthcoming years. It further provides an in-depth analysis of the key factors propelling the business landscape across various regions. Additional insights comprise the key steps taken by major industry participants to strengthen their market presence.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/carpets-rugs-market-104509

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players such as Tarkett Group, Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd, and Shaw Industries Group Inc. have focused on partnerships & expansions for a strong foothold in the market. Players focus on marketing and promotion and marketing strategies to create strong brand awareness. Obeetee Carpets, a new collection, has been launched by an India-based handwoven carpets manufacturer, the Ajmer Collection. The new collection of carpets is created entirely with motifs and patterns derived from the architecture of Ajmer Fort.

Drivers:

Increasing Number of Technologically Advanced Products to Foster Market Expansion

The availability of technologically advanced products has subsequently grown due to trends like customizations in both residential and commercial sectors, convenience, and unique theme designs. Manufacturers focus on launching new innovative products, rising product demand, and fostering market growth. The rapid fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as crude oil, the main ingredient for producing polyester staple fiber and nylon and other fibers, increase the prices of raw materials required for manufacturing carpets and rugs. This factor is said to restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Market Share Owing to Rising Demand for Home Decoration

North America dominated the market and was valued the highest in 2022. The fast expansion of housing and construction activities, especially in the U.S., is bolstering market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for home decoration trends and the rising demand for new homes is increasing product demand in the given projected period. Nowadays, the key manufacturer of carpets and rugs are launching new products to cater to the increasing demand from consumers for innovative and bearable products.

Europe is anticipated to grow significantly owing to increased demand for eco-friendly & sustainable carpets and a growing focus on contemporary surface rugs. Germany is one of the major contributors to this region’s growth due to the increase in residential real estate and infrastructure improvements, such as commercial offices and production sites.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/carpets-rugs-market-104509

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Smartwatch Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Operating System (Value) IOS Android Others By End-user (Value) Male Female By Application (Value) Running Checking Notifications Swimming Cycling Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/carpets-rugs-market-104509

Key Industry Developments:

September 2021: Jaipur Rugs, a handmade carpets manufacturer, opened its new flagship store in Milan. The new store is built on over 160 sq. mt, home to a wide range of contemporary, modern, transitional, and traditional hand-knotted rugs.

Read Related Insights:

Mattress Market to Hit USD 72.95 Billion by 2029 | With a CAGR 5.36%

Artificial Flowers Market to Hit USD 2,275.33 Million by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com