Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

Slat Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Belt Conveyor Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $536.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$536.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$594.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$493.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

- FLSmidth & Co. A/S

- Boston Dynamics

- Duro Felguera SA

- Feige Filling GmbH

- Bastian Solutions, Inc.

- Haver & Boecker Ohg

- FMH Conveyors

- Interlake Mecalux, Inc.

- Loading Automation, Inc.

- Rage Bulk Systems Ltd.

- Dematic

- Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd.

- Pickle Robot Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS), the Smart Way to

Improve Efficiency, Agility & Safety During Goods Receipt &

Dispatch

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Rising Inflation! Why Should Companies in the Logistics & the

Supply Chain Space Care?

Using Technology to Tackle Inflation: The Only Hope for

Companies to Survive in the New Normal

Automation is the Key to Cheat Inflation & Tame Its Impact

Inflation Accelerates Focus on Automation in the Logistics and

Supply Chain Industry, Setting the Tone for Growth of

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS): Global Market for

Logistics Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

Global Market Outlook

Competition

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Product Overview & Definition of Market Segments

Loading Docks & Their Types

Benefits of Adding a Loading Dock to a Warehouse

Loading Dock Equipment Accessories

Types of Conveyor Systems Used in ATLS

Other ATLS Types/Components

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Outlook for Global Logistics Provides a Rich Mix of

Opportunities & Challenges for ATLS

Positive Outlook for Logistics Industry in Emerging Markets

Improving Outlook for Freight Trucking to Encourage Investments

in Digital & Automation Technologies Including Automated Truck

Loading Systems Global Freight Trucking Market (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rising Costs in the Trucking Industry Amplifies the

Attractiveness of Automated Truck Loading Systems

Surging Freight Truckload Demand to Propel Growth

Loading and Unloading Challenges Facing Transport Industry:

Opportunities for ATLS Market

A Review of Trends in the Automated Dock Loading/Unloading Market

Advantages of Loading Dock Automation

Smart Dock Technologies to Gain Traction

Safety Risks & Longer Loading Times Make Manual Loading/

Unloading Expensive, Accelerating Migration Towards Automated

Solutions

Financial Burden of Manual Loading & Detention Times Push

Momentum Towards Automation

Developments in Robotics Technology to Drive the Popularity of

Robotic Loading/ Unloading of Goods from Trucks

Are Innovations in Robotics Keeping Pace With the Grueling Job

Requirements?

Special Focus on Innovations in Loading Arms

Innovation in Conveyor Belt Designs & Rise of Smart Conveyors

to Help Accelerate the Technology?s Adoption in Truck Loading

Applications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

