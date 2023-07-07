Future of Industrial Automation: Industrial Automation Software Market Set to Soar Past USD 441.7 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Industrial Automation Software market , adoption of cloud-based and edge computing solutions, emergence of digital twins for virtual simulation and optimization, increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in automation, integration of automation software with Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices, growing demand for cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation, emphasis on interoperability and standardization of automation systems, rise of collaborative robots (cobots) for human-robot collaboration, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Industrial automation software is a type of software that is used to control and monitor industrial machinery and processes. It is used to improve efficiency, safety, and productivity in industrial settings.

Prominent Players in Industrial Automation Software Market

Emerson Electric

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Yokogawa Electric

Omron

Danaher

Aspen Technology

Emerson Process Management

Invensys

Rockwell Software

GE Digital

PTC

SAP

IBM

Oracle

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems dominated the global online market as they have been widely adopted in various industries for real-time monitoring, control, and data acquisition of industrial processes. They provide a centralized interface for managing complex operations and offer features such as alarm management, data visualization, and remote control.

Manufacturing is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, manufacturing is the leading segment as automation software solutions play a crucial role in optimizing production processes, improving efficiency, and ensuring quality control. The demand for manufacturing execution systems (MES), process control and monitoring software, and inventory management solutions is high in this segment.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The United States, in particular, has a robust industrial sector, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a strong emphasis on technological innovation. The presence of key industry players, investment in research and development, and the adoption of advanced automation technologies have contributed to the dominance of North America in the market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Industrial Automation Software market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Industrial Automation Software.

Key Developments in Industrial Automation Software Market

Siemens acquired Mendix for $5.8 billion. Mendix is a low-code development platform that helps businesses build and deploy industrial applications more quickly.

ABB acquired Cimplicity for $1.05 billion. Cimplicity is a software platform for industrial automation systems. This acquisition gave ABB a stronger presence in the manufacturing automation market.

Key Questions Answered in Industrial Automation Software Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

