Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$809 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal
WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in
Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020
Integrated Workplace Management System Market Recovers Fast
Following the COVID-19 Bump
Real-Time Data & IWMS to Work Wonders for Workspace Utilization &
Worker Safety in Post-Pandemic Workplace
An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
Prime Objectives of IWMS
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market
Analysis by Offering
World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and
Services for 2023 & 2030
World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by
Solutions: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Real Estate
Management, Facility Space Management, Asset Maintenance
Management, Project Management, and Environment Management
for 2023E
World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Professional
Services, and Managed Services for 2023E
Analysis by End-Use
Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2023 and 2030
Regional Analysis
World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030
Competition
Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IWMS: A Workhorse of Smart Company Workspaces
Myriad Benefits Augment Adoption of IWMS
How IWMS Boosts Workplace Productivity & Cuts Costs
Selecting IWMS Processes for Specific Requirements
Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Environment for Integrated
Workplace Management Systems
Changing Workplace Environments Enhance the Importance of IWMS
Effective Workplace Environment Management
Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour
Diverse Use Cases Drive Adoption of IWMS
Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain
Global Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2000, 2005, 2010,
2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 (In Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)
Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well for the Market
Overview of Facilities Management Technology
Global Facilities Management Market in US$ Billion for the
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Global Facilities Management Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for In-House Facilities Management and
Outsourced Facilities Management for 2023E
Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite Facilities Management Services
Market for Select End-Use Markets
Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management
How IFMS Empowers Organizations to Stay Afloat amid COVID-19
Pandemic
IWMS Entails Sweeping Efficiencies for Real Estate & Facility
Management
IWMS Helps Optimize & Manage Workplace Resources in Real Estate
Industry
Effective Workplace Property Management: A Major Benefit of IMWS
IMWS Streamlines Move Management & Facilitates Effective Asset
Tracking
IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment
Obligations for Workplace Safety Management
Overview of Facilities Management Technology
Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace
The Influence of Technology in Workplace
Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge
Technology-Powered Future Course of IWMS
IMWS Drives Automation in the Workplace
Smart IWMS: Making Workplaces Intelligent
Government Organizations View IWMS as Answer to Pressing
Facility-Related Issues
Hybrid Workplace Catalyzes Rise of Touchless, Cloud-based
Visitor Management System
IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center
Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030
Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.3% over the period 2022-2030.
