Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$809 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)

- Accruent LLC

- ARCHIBUS, Inc.

- AssetWorks, LLC.

- Condeco Group Ltd.

- Eagle Technology, Inc.

- Facilio Inc.

- FacilityONE

- eCIFM Solutions, Inc.

- Common Areas

- Eden Workplace

- Facilitron

- Flairsoft

- Budgetrac LLC

- AkitaBox

- CBRE Group





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal

WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in

Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Recovers Fast

Following the COVID-19 Bump

Real-Time Data & IWMS to Work Wonders for Workspace Utilization &

Worker Safety in Post-Pandemic Workplace

An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Prime Objectives of IWMS

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market

Analysis by Offering

World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and

Services for 2023 & 2030

World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by

Solutions: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Real Estate

Management, Facility Space Management, Asset Maintenance

Management, Project Management, and Environment Management

for 2023E

World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by

Services: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Professional

Services, and Managed Services for 2023E

Analysis by End-Use

Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2023 and 2030

Regional Analysis

World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030

Competition

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IWMS: A Workhorse of Smart Company Workspaces

Myriad Benefits Augment Adoption of IWMS

How IWMS Boosts Workplace Productivity & Cuts Costs

Selecting IWMS Processes for Specific Requirements

Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Environment for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems

Changing Workplace Environments Enhance the Importance of IWMS

Effective Workplace Environment Management

Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour

Diverse Use Cases Drive Adoption of IWMS

Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain

Global Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2000, 2005, 2010,

2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 (In Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)

Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well for the Market

Overview of Facilities Management Technology

Global Facilities Management Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Facilities Management Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for In-House Facilities Management and

Outsourced Facilities Management for 2023E

Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite Facilities Management Services

Market for Select End-Use Markets

Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management

How IFMS Empowers Organizations to Stay Afloat amid COVID-19

Pandemic

IWMS Entails Sweeping Efficiencies for Real Estate & Facility

Management

IWMS Helps Optimize & Manage Workplace Resources in Real Estate

Industry

Effective Workplace Property Management: A Major Benefit of IMWS

IMWS Streamlines Move Management & Facilitates Effective Asset

Tracking

IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment

Obligations for Workplace Safety Management

Overview of Facilities Management Technology

Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace

The Influence of Technology in Workplace

Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge

Technology-Powered Future Course of IWMS

IMWS Drives Automation in the Workplace

Smart IWMS: Making Workplaces Intelligent

Government Organizations View IWMS as Answer to Pressing

Facility-Related Issues

Hybrid Workplace Catalyzes Rise of Touchless, Cloud-based

Visitor Management System

IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center



