Global High-Speed Cameras Market to Reach $827.3 Million by 2030

Below 2 MP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$433.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2-5 Mp segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The High-Speed Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 142 Featured)

- AMETEK, Inc.

- Andor Technology Ltd.

- Euromex Microscopen BV

- EVT Eye Vision Technology GmbH

- Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

- Axiom Optics

- Chino Corporation

- AOS Technologies AG

- DEL Imaging Systems, LLC.

- Dewesoft d.o.o.

- Fastec Imaging Corp.

- Fluke Process Instruments

- Delta Photonics, Inc.

- AZ Instrument Corp.

- Cavitar





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to High-Speed Cameras

Classification

Intriguing Features of High-Speed Cameras

Key Applications of High-Speed Cameras

World High-Speed Camera Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment, and Other Applications

High-Speed Cameras in Industrial Applications

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Camera Industry

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Competitive Scenario

High-Speed Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

China: A Key Regional Market for High-Speed Cameras

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Transportation Systems Widens

Addressable Market

World Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in US$ Million

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Connected Vehicles Augment Use Case of High-Speed Camera in ITS

Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

High-Speed Cameras Aid in Monitoring Over-Speeding Vehicles

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Augment the Prospects for High-

Speed Cameras

World Smart Factory Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, and Other End-

Uses

Motion Analysis with High-Speed Cameras Resolves Many

Manufacturing Challenges

Compliance Requirements Spur Camera-Enabled Inspection in Food

Industry

Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Manufacturing

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2022

Critical Role of Fault Detection in Automotive Production Bodes

Well

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Aerospace & Defense: Noteworthy End-Use Sector

Steady Recovery in Commercial Aviation Provides the Foundation

for a Stronger Outlook for the Market Through 2025

Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Use Case of High-Speed Cameras in Military Applications Remains

Robust

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2010

through 2021

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

New Ultra-Fast Camera Help Understand Nerve Signals

Sports Applications of High-speed Cameras

High-Speed IR Cameras for Effective Thermal Imaging

Camera Technology Innovations Poised to Disrupt Status-Quo for

High-Speed Imaging

High-Speed Cameras & DIC: A Powerful Duo Enabling Incredible

Temporal Resolutions

High-Speed Cameras Get a Makeover with Exciting Design Innovations



IV. COMPETITION

