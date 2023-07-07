Global Genitourinary Drugs Market to Reach $41 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genitourinary Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044618/?utm_source=GNW

Urologicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Infectives segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Genitourinary Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Astellas Pharma, Inc.

- Bayer AG

- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Pfizer, Inc.

- Sanofi SA

- Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd.

- Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharmaceutical Company Limited





