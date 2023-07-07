Blockchain Gaming Studio Mugen Interactive Partners with Mysten Labs and Launched the First GameFi Prediction Protocol on Sui Network

Hong Kong, China, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mugen Interactive , an emerging blockchain gaming studio, launched their first game, Legend of Arcadia , on Sui, in partnership with Mysten Labs , a web3 infrastructure company and initial contributor to Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain.

Legend of Arcadia (LOA), a multi-chain free-to-play and play-to-earn casual strategy card game, is taking the Sui GameFi ecosystem by storm with over 6,000 members from over 40 guilds and 50 communities participating in the first three sessions of Alpha Test and Guild Tournament.





‘Mugen Interactive is on a mission to revolutionize the current blockchain gaming industry with GameFi 2.0 focusing on the content and social elements. We needed a partner that could keep up with our vision. Sui's cutting-edge blockchain technology, scalable infrastructure, and gaming and NFT features checked all the boxes for us,’ said Andy Lee, Cofounder and CEO of Mugen Interactive and Executive Producer of LOA.

‘“As gaming veterans and web3 natives, the Mugen Interactive team are just what we look for in a partner,” said Anthony Palma, Gaming Partnerships and Investments at Mysten Labs. “Sui’s gaming community continues to grow, and as fans of LOA ourselves, we’re thrilled to bring LOA onboard.”

The success of LOA is due in large part to the strategic design in prioritizing user engagement and community-driven growth, network scalability and value creation offered by the protocol for gamers on Sui.

With LOA being their first game launch, the partnership with Mysten Labs is ushering in the next wave of GameFi 2.0 and the content-first, social-first Web3 gaming concept.

A new community-driven guild "Alter Ego Guild" was founded within the LOA community during alpha test.

‘While many established guilds are seeking to transform into game publishers, the team at LOA is supporting and empowering community-driven guilds in the Web3 gaming world to have a better gaming experience,’ said Sven and Dreeii, Founders of Alter Ego Guild.

The previous sessions of the Closed Alpha Test marked the first-ever deep integration of the gaming community and game guilds on Sui, showcasing LOA’s ability to foster collaboration and engagement among community members.

The final session of Alpha Test on Sui will be held from 17th July 2023 at 8am UTC to 26th July 2023 at 10am UTC with an expected 20% growth in user base.-END-

About Mugen Interactive

Mugen Interactive is the next-gen gaming studio that redefines the blockchain gaming industry. Founded in 2022, Mugen is on a mission to bridge Web2 and Web3 gaming via joint-ventures approach. With a team of gaming veterans and Web3 natives, Mugen sits at the intersection of gaming, technology, and finance, and is positioned to redefine how people play and engage in the future.

With LOA as their first action-based card game launch on Sui Network and multiple titles in the pipeline like SLG and open-world exploration games, Mugen Interactive focuses on mobile game genres with strong economies and social elements to bring a free-to-play Web3 experience to the masses.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mugeninteractive.co/

About Legend of Arcadia

Produced by Mugen Interactive, Legend of Arcadia (LOA) is a multi-chain, free and Play2Earn card game, combining a sleek gaming experience with GameFi 2.0 concept. Packed with strategy and action, LOA is built for and driven by the community. It has support from over 40 gaming guilds and has its own community guild and squads.

6 game modes come with the game including 3 PvP and 3 PvE. We believe that players will enjoy an immersive experience through the fascinating story, rewarding in-game economy, and a sophisticated system for Hero NFT upgrades.

LOA has been building on Sui. It has issued hero NFT mystery boxes on Sui, as well as initiated the 1st GameFi prediction protocol on Sui with over 20k on-chain users. LOA will soon begin its alpha test on Sui in June.

For more information, please visit: https://legendofarcadia.io/

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com



About Sui Foundation

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.