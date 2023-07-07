Global Wind Turbine Towers Market to Reach $53.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Towers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044140/?utm_source=GNW

Tubular Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$31.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Concrete segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Towers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)

- Bergey Wind Power Co.

- Broadwind Energy Inc.

- CS Wind Corporation

- Dongkuk S&C

- Enercon GmbH

- KGW Schweriner Maschinen- und Anlangenbau GmbH

- Marmen Inc.

- Modvion AB

- Nordex SE

- NRG Systems

- Red Rock Automation Ltd

- Renewtech LLC

- Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

- Suzlon Energy Ltd

- thyssenkrupp AG

- Ventower Industries LLC

- Vestas Wind Systems AS

- Windar Renovables, S.A





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Amid Concerns over Climate Change, Shift Towards Clean,

Renewable and Sustainable Energy Sources Gathers Momentum

Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for Powering a

Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)

for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000,

2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years

2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All

Renewable Energy Sources

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Pandemic Enhances Focus on Renewables

Wind Energy Supply Chains Disrupted amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wind Turbines: A Prelude

An Introduction to Wind Turbine Towers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Tubular Steel Towers Lead Global Market

While Onshore Tower Deployments Dominate, Offshore Tower

Installations to Witness High Growth

Asia-Pacific and China to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Wind Turbine Towers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Increase in Wind Energy Capacity Drives Need for Wind

Turbine Towers

Global Wind Power Generation (in TWh) for 2015-2021

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Focus onto Renewable Wind

Power

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand

Installations of Small Wind Turbines Promise Market Growth

World Small Wind Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Government Support for Renewables Fuels Wind Power Projects,

Presents Favorable Outlook for Wind Turbine Towers

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Focus on Offshore Wind Projects Drives Demand for Towers

Wind Power Cumulative Capacity (in GW) for Onshore and Offshore

Segments: for 2015-2021

Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Wind

Energy Projects, Fueling Market Demand for Towers

Global Levelized Cost of Electricity ($/MWh) by Energy Type As

of the Year 2022

Demand Grows for Taller Turbine Towers Designed to Capture More

Energy

Breakdown of Average Hub Height of Wind Turbines in the US for

2011 and 2021

Average Rotor Diameter and Average Hub Height in Meters) of

Wind Turbines in the US for the Period 2000-2020

Steel Wind Tower Market: An Overview

Concrete Wind Towers: A Low-Tech Yet Promising Innovation

Technological Advancements in Wind Turbines Support Market Growth

Promising Innovations in Wind Turbine Towers

3D Printing Technology for Novel Design of Wind Turbine Towers

Wind Turbine Tower Manufacturers Turn to Novel Materials

Trends in Wind Turbine Drivetrains

Wooden Towers Emerge as a Cost Effective Option for Wind Turbines

Rise in Power Demand Amid Population Growth and Urbanization:

Growth Driver for Wind Energy Turbine Towers

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P



