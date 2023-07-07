Global Wind Turbine Towers Market to Reach $53.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Towers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044140/?utm_source=GNW
Tubular Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$31.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Concrete segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Wind Turbine Towers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Amid Concerns over Climate Change, Shift Towards Clean,
Renewable and Sustainable Energy Sources Gathers Momentum
Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for Powering a
Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)
for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000,
2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023
Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years
2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All
Renewable Energy Sources
Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Pandemic Enhances Focus on Renewables
Wind Energy Supply Chains Disrupted amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Wind Turbines: A Prelude
An Introduction to Wind Turbine Towers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Tubular Steel Towers Lead Global Market
While Onshore Tower Deployments Dominate, Offshore Tower
Installations to Witness High Growth
Asia-Pacific and China to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Wind Turbine Towers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Increase in Wind Energy Capacity Drives Need for Wind
Turbine Towers
Global Wind Power Generation (in TWh) for 2015-2021
Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Focus onto Renewable Wind
Power
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand
Installations of Small Wind Turbines Promise Market Growth
World Small Wind Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Government Support for Renewables Fuels Wind Power Projects,
Presents Favorable Outlook for Wind Turbine Towers
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Focus on Offshore Wind Projects Drives Demand for Towers
Wind Power Cumulative Capacity (in GW) for Onshore and Offshore
Segments: for 2015-2021
Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Wind
Energy Projects, Fueling Market Demand for Towers
Global Levelized Cost of Electricity ($/MWh) by Energy Type As
of the Year 2022
Demand Grows for Taller Turbine Towers Designed to Capture More
Energy
Breakdown of Average Hub Height of Wind Turbines in the US for
2011 and 2021
Average Rotor Diameter and Average Hub Height in Meters) of
Wind Turbines in the US for the Period 2000-2020
Steel Wind Tower Market: An Overview
Concrete Wind Towers: A Low-Tech Yet Promising Innovation
Technological Advancements in Wind Turbines Support Market Growth
Promising Innovations in Wind Turbine Towers
3D Printing Technology for Novel Design of Wind Turbine Towers
Wind Turbine Tower Manufacturers Turn to Novel Materials
Trends in Wind Turbine Drivetrains
Wooden Towers Emerge as a Cost Effective Option for Wind Turbines
Rise in Power Demand Amid Population Growth and Urbanization:
Growth Driver for Wind Energy Turbine Towers
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P
