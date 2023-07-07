Global Scoliosis Management Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scoliosis Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043291/?utm_source=GNW

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (ctlso) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $987.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Scoliosis Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$987.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured)

- Aspen Medical Products, LLC

- Bauerfeind AG

- Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics

- Chaneco

- Enovis

- Fited, Inc.

- Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics

- Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics

- Optec USA, Inc.

- Orthotec

- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

- Spinal Technology Inc.

- Trulife





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043291/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Scoliosis: An Anomalous Lateral Curvature of Spine

Scoliosis Management/Treatment Options

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Casts Shadow on Scoliosis Management Market

Competition

Scoliosis Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Amazing Startup Ecosystem

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Scoliosis Management Market to Witness Steady Growth,

Driven by Innovations and Advancements

North America Shoulders Leadership Position in Global Scoliosis

Management Market

ThoracoLumboSacral Orthosis (TLSO) Dominates the Market

AIS Remains Primary Disease Type Segment

Pediatric/Adolescent as Major Age Group Segment

Hospitals & ASCs Claim Leading Share

Technological Advances as Pulsating Trend Moves Scoliosis

Management Market Forward

Increasing R&D Activity to Spur Market Expansion

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

GLOBAL BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Idiopathic & Congenital Scoliosis Drives

Market Growth

Spinal Fusion Surgery Holds Strong Opportunities

Demand for Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Increases

Vertebral Body Tethering Gains Traction

Schroth Therapy - A Useful Approach to Manage Scoliosis

Strong Focus on Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgeries and

Increasing Use of Navigation and Robotics in Scoliosis

Surgeries to Boost Prospects

World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type: 2022

Increasing Cases of Adult Scoliosis and Growing Aging

Population to Propel the Adult Segment

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Recent Technological Advancements/Innovations in the Scoliosis

Management Market

Innovative Scoliosis Treatments for Young Children at the Duke

Hospital (2021)

New Surgical Treatment Options for Scoliosis being Explored at

the Philadelphia Hospital (2018)

New Satellite Rod-based Sequential Correction for Severe Rigid

Spinal Deformity to Reduce Surgery Risks and Other

Complications

Stereo-photogrammetric Technology, 3dMD, for Management of

Scoliosis without Harmful X-Rays (2022)

ApiFix System for Correcting Moderate Scoliosis with Single Curves

Shriners Hospitals for Children?s The Tether, a Device for

Scoliosis Treatment, Receives FDA Approval

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries to become Commonplace but

Long Term Studies of Outcomes Essential for Wider Adoption

Disruptive Technologies in the Spine Space - A Review

3D Printed Brace Holds Potential to Enhance Scoliosis Treatment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis

(TLSO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pediatric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pediatric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Pediatric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adult by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Adult by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Adult by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Scoliosis Management Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by Type -

Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by Type -

Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and

Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis

Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis

(TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO),

Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic

Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis

Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis

Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pediatric and Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scoliosis Management

by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical

Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis

(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic

Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scoliosis Management

by Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis

Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pediatric and Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral

Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis

(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Scoliosis

Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis

(TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO),

Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic

Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Scoliosis

Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis

Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pediatric and Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043291/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________