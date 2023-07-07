Global Scoliosis Management Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scoliosis Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043291/?utm_source=GNW
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (ctlso) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $987.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Scoliosis Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$987.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured)
- Aspen Medical Products, LLC
- Bauerfeind AG
- Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics
- Chaneco
- Enovis
- Fited, Inc.
- Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics
- Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics
- Optec USA, Inc.
- Orthotec
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Spinal Technology Inc.
- Trulife
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043291/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Scoliosis: An Anomalous Lateral Curvature of Spine
Scoliosis Management/Treatment Options
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
COVID-19 Casts Shadow on Scoliosis Management Market
Competition
Scoliosis Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Amazing Startup Ecosystem
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Global Scoliosis Management Market to Witness Steady Growth,
Driven by Innovations and Advancements
North America Shoulders Leadership Position in Global Scoliosis
Management Market
ThoracoLumboSacral Orthosis (TLSO) Dominates the Market
AIS Remains Primary Disease Type Segment
Pediatric/Adolescent as Major Age Group Segment
Hospitals & ASCs Claim Leading Share
Technological Advances as Pulsating Trend Moves Scoliosis
Management Market Forward
Increasing R&D Activity to Spur Market Expansion
Market Restraints
Market Challenges
Recent Market Activity
GLOBAL BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Idiopathic & Congenital Scoliosis Drives
Market Growth
Spinal Fusion Surgery Holds Strong Opportunities
Demand for Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Increases
Vertebral Body Tethering Gains Traction
Schroth Therapy - A Useful Approach to Manage Scoliosis
Strong Focus on Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgeries and
Increasing Use of Navigation and Robotics in Scoliosis
Surgeries to Boost Prospects
World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type: 2022
Increasing Cases of Adult Scoliosis and Growing Aging
Population to Propel the Adult Segment
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Recent Technological Advancements/Innovations in the Scoliosis
Management Market
Innovative Scoliosis Treatments for Young Children at the Duke
Hospital (2021)
New Surgical Treatment Options for Scoliosis being Explored at
the Philadelphia Hospital (2018)
New Satellite Rod-based Sequential Correction for Severe Rigid
Spinal Deformity to Reduce Surgery Risks and Other
Complications
Stereo-photogrammetric Technology, 3dMD, for Management of
Scoliosis without Harmful X-Rays (2022)
ApiFix System for Correcting Moderate Scoliosis with Single Curves
Shriners Hospitals for Children?s The Tether, a Device for
Scoliosis Treatment, Receives FDA Approval
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries to become Commonplace but
Long Term Studies of Outcomes Essential for Wider Adoption
Disruptive Technologies in the Spine Space - A Review
3D Printed Brace Holds Potential to Enhance Scoliosis Treatment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis
(TLSO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pediatric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pediatric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Pediatric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adult by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Adult by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Adult by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Scoliosis Management Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by Type -
Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar
Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Scoliosis Management by Type -
Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis Management by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric and
Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis
Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis
(TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO),
Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis
Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic
Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and
Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scoliosis
Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pediatric and Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Scoliosis Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scoliosis Management
by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical
Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis
(LSO) and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis
Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic
Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and
Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scoliosis Management
by Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pediatric and Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scoliosis Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral
Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis
(CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Scoliosis
Management by Product Type - Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis
(TLSO), Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO),
Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis
Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), Cervical Thoracic
Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) and
Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scoliosis Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Scoliosis
Management by Type - Pediatric and Adult Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Scoliosis
Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pediatric and Adult for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043291/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Scoliosis Management Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030
Global Scoliosis Management Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scoliosis Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scoliosis Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043291/?utm_source=GNW