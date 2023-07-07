Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exploration and Production (EandP) Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960920/?utm_source=GNW

Reservoir Simulation Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.1% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Production Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR



The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Russia is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for

2015-2021E

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Oil and Gas Producers in

Developing Countries

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P): A Prelude

An Introduction to Exploration & Production (E&P) Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions Present Growth Opportunities for E&P

Software Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Digitization Efforts of Oil and Gas E&P Players to

Boost Market Prospects

Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of Companies Using

Technology in Operations

Digital Technologies Set to Change Face of Oil & Gas Industry

with Compelling Benefits

Application of AI in the E&P Industry to Expand, Driving

Opportunities for E&P Software

Rising Importance of Big Data in Finding Value from Geophysical

and Geological Data for Oil & Gas Companies

IoT Technology Expansion Presents Significant Opportunities for

E&P Software Market

Global Oil Demand and E&P Efforts Influence Growth Outlook in

E&P Software Market

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2020

World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)

Rapidly Depleting Oil & Gas Resources & Subsequent Need to Find

New Resources Drive Need for Effective E&P Software

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Exploration of

Unconventional Resources & Deep Drilling Projects

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production by

Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity for 2010 &

2019

E&P Software Suitably Placed to Boost Returns & Help Offshore

Operators Overcome Investment Hiccup

Emerging Issues Prompt E&P Operators to Bet High on Well

Integrity Management

Simulation Software Solutions Find Increased Demand in E&P

Industry

Production Software Helps Oil and Gas Companies to Optimize

Extraction Activities

Cloud-based E&P Software Continues to Gain Prominence in E&P

Software Market

Advancements in Digital Technologies & Innovations to Drive

Market Opportunities

Technology Assists Oil and Gas Industry in Becoming Greener

Volatile Oil Prices: A Major Challenge

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Jun 2020-Apr

2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

