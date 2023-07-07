Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exploration and Production (EandP) Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960920/?utm_source=GNW
Reservoir Simulation Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.1% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Production Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR
The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Russia is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured)
- Baker Hughes Company
- Deswik Mining Consultants (Australia) Pty Ltd
- Aspen Technology, Inc.
- CARMA International, Inc.
- Altair Engineering, Inc.
- Chetu, Inc.
- Aveva Group PLC
- Appen Ltd.
- Chemstations Inc.
- Acquire Technology Solutions Pty Limited
- Audiense Limited
- Brandster Branding Limited
- Arround Inc.
- CiDRA Corporate Services Inc.
- Ampol Management Services Pte. Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Exploration and Production (E&P) Software - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2021E
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Oil and Gas Producers in
Developing Countries
Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P): A Prelude
An Introduction to Exploration & Production (E&P) Software
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Regions Present Growth Opportunities for E&P
Software Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ongoing Digitization Efforts of Oil and Gas E&P Players to
Boost Market Prospects
Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of Companies Using
Technology in Operations
Digital Technologies Set to Change Face of Oil & Gas Industry
with Compelling Benefits
Application of AI in the E&P Industry to Expand, Driving
Opportunities for E&P Software
Rising Importance of Big Data in Finding Value from Geophysical
and Geological Data for Oil & Gas Companies
IoT Technology Expansion Presents Significant Opportunities for
E&P Software Market
Global Oil Demand and E&P Efforts Influence Growth Outlook in
E&P Software Market
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)
Rapidly Depleting Oil & Gas Resources & Subsequent Need to Find
New Resources Drive Need for Effective E&P Software
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Exploration of
Unconventional Resources & Deep Drilling Projects
Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production by
Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity for 2010 &
2019
E&P Software Suitably Placed to Boost Returns & Help Offshore
Operators Overcome Investment Hiccup
Emerging Issues Prompt E&P Operators to Bet High on Well
Integrity Management
Simulation Software Solutions Find Increased Demand in E&P
Industry
Production Software Helps Oil and Gas Companies to Optimize
Extraction Activities
Cloud-based E&P Software Continues to Gain Prominence in E&P
Software Market
Advancements in Digital Technologies & Innovations to Drive
Market Opportunities
Technology Assists Oil and Gas Industry in Becoming Greener
Volatile Oil Prices: A Major Challenge
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Jun 2020-Apr
2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
