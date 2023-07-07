Dr. Han Nguyen Joins the Wanneroo Timberlands Dental Clinic Team

Wanneroo, Australia, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Timberlands Dental Clinic Wanneroo is delighted to announce a new addition to its team. Dr. Han Nguyen brings a wealth of expertise in dentistry and will be joining the team to take this dental practice to the next level. Timberlands Dental Clinic Wanneroo is committed to building a strong and reliable team of professional dentists to ensure that patients get the best possible treatments. To facilitate continuous growth, the team continues to expand and every new member of the team brings in great expertise, strong skills, and excellent dentistry training.

Dr. Han Nguyen has a Bachelor of Biomedical Science and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Western Australia. She is very well-trained and highly experienced in the field of dentistry and has worked with hundreds of patients throughout her career to ensure that they get the best possible care to improve their oral health. In addition to her degrees, she is committed to professional development and has studied several courses in different types of dental specialties to ensure that she knows as much as possible about the ever-changing industry and the new technological advances that could improve the way that she cares for her patients.

Dr. Han Nguyen is a member of the Australia Dental Association and is a highly respected Dentist Wanneroo, well known for providing excellent dental services for her clients. She is now a part of a Timberlands Dental Clinic team, and a lovely addition to the strong team of dentists, who are working hard to improve the oral health of hundreds of Australians that walk through their doors.

Timberlands Dental Clinic has three main doctors that include Dr. Stephanie Kong and Dr. Amrit Kandola. They are all highly skilled and well-trained in dentistry and are ready to serve the community and any patient who is looking for long-term solutions for their oral health. Patients can book an appointment and have a consultation with one of the dentists to learn more about how they can start their journey of improving their oral health.

About Timberlands Dental Clinic

Timberlands Dental Clinic offers a wide variety of services in the field of dentistry, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and Dental Implants in Wanneroo. The clinic covers a wide range of patient’s needs whether those needs are restorative or cosmetic patients can get the kids. They have some of the top services that they offer including dental, implants, dentures teeth, whitening, veneers, wisdom teeth, removal, root canal therapy, teeth, teeth, extractions, and smile makeovers.

Patients can book appointments to get consultations to understand which treatment would work best for them depending on their individual needs. They can rest assured that they will be working with compassionate dentists, who have high attention to detail and care about their individual well-being. In addition to this, the Timberlands Dental Clinic also offers a good range of payment options that are great for those who intend to get regular routine tooth cleaning or even more advanced dental work. The payment options include different types of health insurance plans, dental plans, and Afterpay options. If you’d like to learn more about what Timberlands Dental Clinic can do for you, please visit their website.

Resource:

Dentist Kingsley

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/dr-han-nguyen-joins-the-wanneroo-timberlands-dental-clinic-team/