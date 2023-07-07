Feed Premix Market Size Global Report

Chicago, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The feed premix market refers to the industry involved in the production and distribution of premixes used in animal feed. Feed premixes are a blend of various vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other additives that are combined to meet the nutritional requirements of livestock and poultry. These premixes are added to animal feed in specific ratios to ensure the animals receive a balanced diet and optimal nutrition. The demand for feed premixes has been growing steadily due to the increasing global population and the rising consumption of meat and dairy products. Livestock and poultry farmers rely on feed premixes to enhance the health, growth, and productivity of their animals. The premixes are formulated based on the specific nutritional needs of different animal species, considering factors such as age, weight, and production goals.

Feed premix market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $24.3 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $32.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021-2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global feed premix market is expected to grow due to various factors, including increasing demand for animal protein, rising awareness of animal nutrition and health concerns, technological advancements, and the adoption of intensive animal farming practices.

Feed Premix Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)

Cargill (US)

BEC Feed Solutions (Australia)

DLG Group (Denmark)

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand)

Land O’Lakes (US)

AB Agri Ltd. (UK)

The key stakeholders in the Feed Premix Market include:

Feed Premix Manufacturers: These companies are the primary stakeholders in the market as they produce and supply feed premixes to the animal feed industry. They are responsible for formulating the premixes, sourcing raw materials, conducting research and development, and ensuring product quality and safety.

Livestock and Poultry Farmers: Farmers are essential stakeholders as they are the end users of feed premixes. They rely on these premixes to provide their animals with essential nutrients and improve their health, growth, and productivity. Farmers work closely with premix manufacturers and nutritionists to select and incorporate the appropriate premixes into their animal feed formulations.

Feed Manufacturers: Feed manufacturers play a significant role as they produce complete animal feeds by incorporating feed premixes along with other ingredients such as grains, proteins, and additives. They work in collaboration with premix manufacturers to ensure the proper inclusion of premixes in their feed formulations.

Distributors: Distributors act as intermediaries between premix manufacturers and end users. They play a crucial role in the supply chain by distributing feed premixes to feed manufacturers, farmers, and other customers. Distributors ensure that the premixes are delivered efficiently and on time to meet the demand in the market.

Nutritionists and Veterinarians: These professionals provide expertise and guidance on animal nutrition and health. They collaborate with premix manufacturers and farmers to develop customized premix solutions based on specific animal requirements and production goals. Their recommendations and advice are crucial in ensuring the proper use and effectiveness of feed premixes.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as government agencies and industry associations, are important stakeholders in the feed premix market. They establish and enforce regulations, standards, and guidelines related to animal feed and feed additives, including feed premixes. These regulations aim to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of premix products.

Research and Development Institutions: Research institutions, universities, and specialized laboratories contribute to the feed premix market by conducting research and development activities. They explore innovative ingredients, formulations, and manufacturing processes to improve the nutritional value and performance of feed premixes. Their findings and advancements drive the industry forward.

Consumers: Although not direct stakeholders in the traditional sense, consumers of meat, milk, and other animal products indirectly influence the feed premix market. Their demand for high-quality, safe, and nutritious animal products drives the need for optimized animal nutrition, which, in turn, relies on the use of feed premixes.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Growing Demand: The feed premix market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing global population and rising meat and dairy consumption. As the demand for animal products continues to rise, farmers are focusing on optimizing animal nutrition to improve productivity, health, and overall performance, driving the demand for feed premixes.

Nutritional Requirements: Animals have specific nutritional requirements at different stages of life and production. Feed premixes are formulated to meet these specific needs, ensuring a balanced diet for livestock and poultry. The premixes contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other additives, providing essential nutrients that may be lacking in regular feed ingredients.

Customization and Specialization: Feed premixes are tailored for different animal species, production systems, and geographical regions. Manufacturers work closely with farmers, nutritionists, and veterinarians to develop customized premix solutions that address specific challenges and optimize animal health and performance. This customization allows farmers to meet the diverse needs of their animals effectively.

Emphasis on Animal Health and Welfare: There is a growing awareness and focus on animal health and welfare in the livestock industry. Feed premixes play a crucial role in supporting animal health by providing the necessary nutrients to strengthen the immune system, enhance disease resistance, and promote overall well-being. This emphasis on animal health is driving the adoption of feed premixes.

Technological Advancements: The feed premix industry is witnessing technological advancements that are improving the formulation and production processes. Manufacturers are leveraging innovative technologies to enhance the bioavailability and stability of nutrients in premixes, ensuring better nutrient absorption by animals. Automation and digitalization are also being utilized for efficient production and quality control.

Clean Label and Sustainable Solutions: Consumers are increasingly concerned about food safety, quality, and sustainability. This has led to a shift towards clean label and sustainable feed additives, including premixes. Manufacturers are developing premixes that meet these demands, utilizing natural and organic ingredients and reducing the use of synthetic additives, thereby aligning with consumer preferences.

Regulatory Landscape: The feed premix market is subject to various regulations and standards related to animal feed and feed additives. Regulatory authorities enforce guidelines to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of premix products. Compliance with these regulations is crucial for manufacturers to maintain market credibility and meet customer expectations.

Global Market Dynamics: The feed premix market is global in nature, with regional variations in demand and preferences. Emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, are witnessing substantial growth in the livestock sector, driving the demand for feed premixes. Developed regions, including North America and Europe, are focusing on precision nutrition and sustainable practices.

