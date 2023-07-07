SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2023 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, expects to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-338-9469 and requesting the “SB Financial Group Conference Call.” The conference call also will be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

In May 2023, SB Financial was valued #163 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 publically traded Community Bank and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

419-783-8920

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

419-785-3663