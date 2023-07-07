Sylvie Changes Domain Name to sylviejewelry.com

Dallas, TEXAS, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sylvie Jewelry is excited to announce that it has updated its domain name to sylviejewelry.com. The move marks the culmination of its brand evolution launched last year. While the domain name has changed, the previous domain, sylviecollection.com, directs visitors to the brand’s new website.

Sylvie Jewelry’s new website offers a more content-rich and educational user experience in an effort to empower visitors to gain a deeper understanding of engagement ring and fine jewelry shopping. “This website is built for a new generation of customers that does not like to be sold – they crave knowledge, transparency, and an intimate understanding of their purchases,” said Gary Levine, Director of Operations at Sylvie. “The launch of sylviejewelry.com is aimed at providing an enhanced shopping experience driven by information and education in partnership with our authorized retailers.”

Founder Sylvie Levine’s namesake brand, Sylvie Collection, reflected the company’s prior focus on Spectrum Diamonds’ original bridal collection, which was founded in 2007. “The Sylvie brand has taken on a life of its own, and Sylvie Jewelry is no longer primarily focused on bridal jewelry,” Levine said. “This change reflects that shift in focus and is a move positioned for the next generation of product design and development across all of our jewelry categories, including bridal.”

The website showcases Sylvie’s latest designs and more educational content such as the Sylvie engagement ring guide or topics that discuss How to Clean an Engagement Ring and Upgrading Your Engagement Ring.

In addition to educational content, the new website also tells the story of many of its products like the Sylvie Shell™ and the many one-of-a-kind styles that Sylvie offers in categories like hidden halo engagement rings and wedding rings. Plus, you can find designer picks that are highlighted on many of its collection pages.

Co-founder and Designer Sylvie Levine stated, “We are delighted to introduce our new website and domain name as we move into a new, exciting chapter. Today, our mission transcends being a luxury jewelry brand. Our core purpose in all that we do—as a team, family of authorized Sylvie retailers, and individuals who wear my designs every day—is to celebrate life. Our fine jewelry is on-trend and full of life. And symbolically, it is designed to be emblematic of life’s most joyful moments and the stories that they create.”

Sylvie is an award-winning luxury jewelry brand that is available at select authorized retailers across the United States and Canada. The Sylvie brand recently celebrated 15 years since its inception, marking a milestone in design excellence and continuous growth. The brand was founded by Sylvie Levine, a jewelry designer, and her husband Ian Levine, a diamond merchant –a byproduct of the husband-wife duo’s love and enduring bond. Sylvie has a powerful heritage and bright future with significant growth plans. To date, Sylvie’s designs have won several awards and helped her gain recognition for having a deeply personal touch with her pieces. If you’d like to learn more about the exceptional jewelry and engagement rings available from Sylvie, please visit the new website here: https://www.sylviejewelry.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/sylvie-changes-domain-name-to-sylviejewelry-com/