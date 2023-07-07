AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2023 Q2 and 6 months

English Estonian

In 2023 Q2, 3.3 million tonnes of cargo and 2.2 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the number of passengers increased by 13% i.e. 248 thousand passengers whereas the cargo volume decreased by 31%. The number of vessel calls decreased by 8% to 1801 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 6% and the number of vehicles by 4%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased by 54%, utility rate of the vessel was 41%.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the the steady recovery of the passenger business from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues and we have reached 75% of the pre-decline level. “It is positive that the increase in the number of passengers, which started more than a year ago, is continuing at the expected pace. In addition to the growing number of people traveling on regular lines, the occupancy rate of cruise ships has improved significantly, which creates a positive basis for cruise ship visits in the following periods. Most of the decrease in cargo volume continues to be related to the decrease in cargo of Russian origin, mainly in liquid bulk. The main reason for the decrease in other cargo types is the general economic situation of both Estonia and our main trading partners," said Kalm.

Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of passengers and vehicles served by our own ferries showed an increase. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica also increased significantly, as compared to previous year, it succeeded to start the project-based summer work significantly earlier.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2023 Q2 and 6 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q2 2023 is preliminary as of 07.07.2023. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 change 6M 2023 6M 2022 change Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 251 4 683 -30,6% 6 614 9 526 -30,6% (th tonnes) Ro-ro 1 681 1 872 -10,2% 3 410 3 534 -3,5% Liquid bulk 463 1 438 -67,8% 978 3 169 -69,1% Dry bulk 515 571 -9,8% 1 041 1 308 -20,4% Containers 469 591 -20,6% 936 1 141 -17,9% in TEUs 56 062 79 028 -29,1% 108 711 146 856 -26,0% General cargo 122 206 -41,0% 226 366 -38,3% Non-marine 1 5 -70,3% 23 10 137,2% Number of passengers by routes (th) 2 150 1 902 13,0% 3 546 2 804 26,5% Tallinn-Helsinki 1 865 1 657 12,5% 3 121 2 465 26,6% Tallinn-Stockholm 158 129 22,4% 260 183 42,1% Muuga-Vuosaari 48 47 1,8% 75 79 -4,6% Cruise (traditional) 69 54 28,1% 69 54 28,1% Other 9 14 -32,4% 21 24 -12,6% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 801 1 948 -7,5% 3 518 3 593 -2,1% Cargo vessels 379 411 -7,8% 699 760 -8,0% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 378 1 469 -6,2% 2 775 2 765 0,4% Cruise vessels (traditional) 44 68 -35,3% 44 68 -35,3% Ferries * (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Number of passengers (th) 671 632 6,2% 1 021 955 6,9% Number of vehicles (th) 312 300 4,1% 493 478 3,1% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 37 24 54,2% 127 114 11,4% Utility rate (%) 41% 26% 54,2% 70% 63% 11,4%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/ . We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries: https://www.praamid.ee/wp/statistics/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

