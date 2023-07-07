Global Geothermal Power Generation Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geothermal Power Generation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960635/?utm_source=GNW

Binary Cycle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flash Steam segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Asia-Pacific Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While the U.S is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Geothermal Power Generation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Turkey is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

- General Electric Company

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

- Chevron Corporation

- Mitsubishi Corporation

- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

- Enel SpA

- Pacific Gas & Electric Company

- Ansaldo Energia SpA

- Berkshire Hathaway

- JFE Engineering Corporation

- Climatemaster Inc.

- PT. Pertamina Geothermal Energy

- EthosEnergy

- Energy Development Corporation

- Exergy SPA





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw

Spotlight on Renewable Energy

An Introduction to Geothermal Energy

Advantages of Geothermal Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Geothermal Power Installed Capacity: Poised for Growth

Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years

2010-2019

Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by Country for 2020E

Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by Country for 2020E

Geothermal Capacity Additions (in GW) by Region/Country for

2019, 2020 & 2021

Patent Activity in Geothermal Energy Sector

# of Patent Applications in Advanced Geothermal Market for

2000-2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Geothermal Power Generation - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consistent Rise in Energy Demand and Finite Fossil Fuel

Resources Bring to Light the Importance of Geothermal Power

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement

(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Need to Reduce Reliance on Fossil Fuels for Drives

Focus onto Renewable Energy Resources, Benefiting Geothermal

Energy

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion

Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 &

2040)

Strict Government Regulations on Climate Change and Policy

Support for Renewables to Boost Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/ Countries

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions

by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Advancements in Geothermal Systems Boost Market Growth

Technological and Process Improvements Essential for More

Effective Geothermal Energy Generation

Research Efforts Focus on Exploration of Hidden Geothermal Systems

New Technology to Make Geothermal Power as Readily Available as

Solar Energy

Enhance Geothermal System (EGS): A Promising Technology

A Review of Select Technologies Primed to Boost Geothermal Power

Innovation in Geothermal Power Generation Led by Industry

Players, Academia, Startups and Research Institutions

Solar and Wind Energy Present Hurdles to Geothermal Power

Generation

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)

Global Cumulative PV Installation by Region/Country for 2019

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by

Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Key Challenges Facing Geothermal Power Generation

Cost: A Key Obstacle to Development of Geothermal Power Projects

Estimated Level Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for New Generation

Resources Entering Service in 2025 (in $ Per MWh)

Value-Cost Ratio for New Generation Resources Entering Service

in 2025

Impact of Geothermal Stations on the Environment



UNITED STATES

Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

United States: A Major Geothermal Energy Market

US Electricity Generation from Renewable Sources (in %) for 2019

Geothermal Electricity Generation (in Billion kWh) in the US

for 2010-2019

US Geothermal Electricity Generation by State (in %) for 2019

Average Annual DOE Investments in Enhanced Geothermal Energy

(in US$ Million)

Geothermal Projects in Development in the US for the Years

2010-2019

Geothermal Power Production by Fleet Age (in % Number of Plants

and % Capacity)

JAPAN

Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

EUROPE
Market Overview

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Installed Capacity of Geothermal Electricity (in MW) for Select

European Countries: 2019

Focus on Development of New Technologies for Geothermal Power

Stations

ITALY

THE REPUBLIC OF ICELAND

TURKEY

COVID-19 Brings Geothermal Projects to a Standstill

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

INDONESIA

NEW ZEALAND

PHILIPPINES

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

