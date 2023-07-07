Global Geothermal Power Generation Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geothermal Power Generation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960635/?utm_source=GNW
Binary Cycle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flash Steam segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Asia-Pacific Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While the U.S is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Geothermal Power Generation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Turkey is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)
- General Electric Company
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Chevron Corporation
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Enel SpA
- Pacific Gas & Electric Company
- Ansaldo Energia SpA
- Berkshire Hathaway
- JFE Engineering Corporation
- Climatemaster Inc.
- PT. Pertamina Geothermal Energy
- EthosEnergy
- Energy Development Corporation
- Exergy SPA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960635/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted
Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw
Spotlight on Renewable Energy
An Introduction to Geothermal Energy
Advantages of Geothermal Systems
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
Geothermal Power Installed Capacity: Poised for Growth
Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years
2010-2019
Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by Country for 2020E
Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by Country for 2020E
Geothermal Capacity Additions (in GW) by Region/Country for
2019, 2020 & 2021
Patent Activity in Geothermal Energy Sector
# of Patent Applications in Advanced Geothermal Market for
2000-2019
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Geothermal Power Generation - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consistent Rise in Energy Demand and Finite Fossil Fuel
Resources Bring to Light the Importance of Geothermal Power
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Growing Need to Reduce Reliance on Fossil Fuels for Drives
Focus onto Renewable Energy Resources, Benefiting Geothermal
Energy
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion
Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 &
2040)
Strict Government Regulations on Climate Change and Policy
Support for Renewables to Boost Market
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/ Countries
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions
by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)
Advancements in Geothermal Systems Boost Market Growth
Technological and Process Improvements Essential for More
Effective Geothermal Energy Generation
Research Efforts Focus on Exploration of Hidden Geothermal Systems
New Technology to Make Geothermal Power as Readily Available as
Solar Energy
Enhance Geothermal System (EGS): A Promising Technology
A Review of Select Technologies Primed to Boost Geothermal Power
Innovation in Geothermal Power Generation Led by Industry
Players, Academia, Startups and Research Institutions
Solar and Wind Energy Present Hurdles to Geothermal Power
Generation
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
Global Cumulative PV Installation by Region/Country for 2019
World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by
Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Key Challenges Facing Geothermal Power Generation
Cost: A Key Obstacle to Development of Geothermal Power Projects
Estimated Level Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for New Generation
Resources Entering Service in 2025 (in $ Per MWh)
Value-Cost Ratio for New Generation Resources Entering Service
in 2025
Impact of Geothermal Stations on the Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Binary Cycle by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Binary Cycle by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Binary Cycle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flash
Steam by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Flash Steam by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flash Steam by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Steam by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Dry Steam by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Steam by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Geothermal Power Generation
by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Geothermal Power Generation Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
United States: A Major Geothermal Energy Market
US Electricity Generation from Renewable Sources (in %) for 2019
Geothermal Electricity Generation (in Billion kWh) in the US
for 2010-2019
US Geothermal Electricity Generation by State (in %) for 2019
Average Annual DOE Investments in Enhanced Geothermal Energy
(in US$ Million)
Geothermal Projects in Development in the US for the Years
2010-2019
Geothermal Power Production by Fleet Age (in % Number of Plants
and % Capacity)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Geothermal Power Generation
by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Geothermal Power Generation
by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Geothermal Power Generation
by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Geothermal Power Generation
by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Installed Capacity of Geothermal Electricity (in MW) for Select
European Countries: 2019
Focus on Development of New Technologies for Geothermal Power
Stations
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Geographic Region - Italy,
Iceland, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Geographic Region - Italy, Iceland, Turkey and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Italy, Iceland, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Geothermal Power Generation
by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Geothermal Power Generation
by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
THE REPUBLIC OF ICELAND
Table 53: Iceland Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Iceland Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Iceland 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Iceland Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Iceland Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Iceland 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
TURKEY
COVID-19 Brings Geothermal Projects to a Standstill
Table 59: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Turkey Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Turkey Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal
Power Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam
for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal
Power Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by Geographic Region -
Indonesia, New Zealand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Geographic Region - Indonesia, New Zealand,
Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Indonesia, New Zealand, Philippines and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
INDONESIA
Table 80: Indonesia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Indonesia Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Indonesia 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Indonesia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Indonesia Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Indonesia 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
NEW ZEALAND
Table 86: New Zealand Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: New Zealand Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: New Zealand 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: New Zealand Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: New Zealand Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: New Zealand 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
PHILIPPINES
Table 92: Philippines Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: Philippines Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Philippines 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Philippines Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Philippines Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Philippines 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type -
Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geothermal
Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash
Steam and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and
Dry Steam for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use -
Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geothermal
Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,
Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Geothermal Power Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by Power Station Type - Binary
Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 105: Latin America Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle, Flash Steam
and Dry Steam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal
Power Generation by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Binary Cycle, Flash Steam and Dry Steam
for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Latin America Historic Review for Geothermal Power
Generation by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Geothermal
Power Generation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geothermal Power Generation by Geographic Region - Costa
Rica, El Salvador, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960635/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Geothermal Power Generation Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Geothermal Power Generation estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geothermal Power Generation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960635/?utm_source=GNW