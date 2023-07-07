Global Wind Turbine Castings Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Castings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960509/?utm_source=GNW
Horizontal Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Wind Turbine Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$636 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)
- AEROVIDE GmbH
- ASK Chemicals Group
- Elyria Foundry Inc.
- Enercon GmbH
- RIYUE HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
- Sakana Group
- Seforge
- SHW AG
- Silbitz Group GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued
Performance in 2020
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the
Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)
for the Years 2019 Through 2024
War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal
Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside
Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global
Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and
2023
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2023
Competitive Scenario
Wind Turbines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2023 (E)
Wind Turbine Castings - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Type
World Wind Turbine Castings Market by Type (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Horizontal Axis, and
Vertical Axis
Analysis by Application
World Wind Turbine Castings Market by Application (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for On-Shore, and Off-Shore
Regional Analysis
World Wind Turbine Castings Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Wind Turbine Castings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
A Prelude to Wind Energy
Economic Viability of Wind Energy
Wind Turbines: An Introduction
Wind Turbine Design
Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: Notable Facts
Building Wind Farms: Making the Right Choice
Wind Turbine Casting: An Overview
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Energy Sector: Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to Wind
Energy Sector
Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019
through 2025
Wind Industry Faces Supply Chain Challenges, but Remains
Attractive
Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-
Pandemic Era
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key
Wind Power Facts
World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by
Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Prominent Trends with Potential to Shape Wind Power Industry
Wind Energy to Get Turbocharged & Scale Greater Heights with
Futuristic Innovations
Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand
Rising Investments in Expansion of Power Networks to Drive Growth
Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain
Spurs Demand from Power Industry
Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Advent of Innovative Casting Technologies Propel Demand for
Wind Energy Turbines
A Peek into Wind Turbine Drivetrain Developments
PU Infused Wind Turbine Blades: A Creative Solution
Additive Manufacturing of Turbine Component Molds to Fashion
New Path for the Industry
Offshore Wind on a Growth Path
Recent Developments in Wind Turbine Design - A Review
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Wind Energy and
Turbines
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050
World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &
2040
Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities for Wind Systems
World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 &
2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East and Africa
Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for
Farmers in the US
US Distributed Wind Capacity Addition in MW for 2014-2021E
Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Wind
Energy and Turbines
Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020
Challenges Facing the Turbine Castings Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Horizontal Axis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Horizontal Axis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Horizontal Axis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Axis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Vertical Axis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Axis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Wind Turbine Castings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wind Turbine Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by Type -
Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal Axis
and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical
Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Wind Turbine Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Wind Turbine Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical
Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical
Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical
Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by Type -
Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal Axis
and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical
Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal
Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Wind Turbine Castings by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Castings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and
Vertical Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine
Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine
Castings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine
Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine
Castings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wind Turbine Castings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and
Vertical Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wind Turbine
Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine
Castings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wind Turbine
Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine
Castings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Table 98: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and
Vertical Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Latin America Historic Review for Wind Turbine
Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine
Castings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Latin America Historic Review for Wind Turbine
Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine
Castings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wind Turbine Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and
Vertical Axis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Wind Turbine
Castings by Type - Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine
Castings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wind Turbine Castings by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Wind Turbine
Castings by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine
Castings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
