Global Wind Turbine Castings Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030

Horizontal Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$636 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)

- AEROVIDE GmbH

- ASK Chemicals Group

- Elyria Foundry Inc.

- Enercon GmbH

- RIYUE HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

- Sakana Group

- Seforge

- SHW AG

- Silbitz Group GmbH





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation

Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global

Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued

Performance in 2020

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the

Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)

for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal

Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside

Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global

Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and

2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2023

Competitive Scenario

Wind Turbines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2023 (E)

Wind Turbine Castings - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

World Wind Turbine Castings Market by Type (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Horizontal Axis, and

Vertical Axis

Analysis by Application

World Wind Turbine Castings Market by Application (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for On-Shore, and Off-Shore

Regional Analysis

World Wind Turbine Castings Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Wind Turbine Castings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

A Prelude to Wind Energy

Economic Viability of Wind Energy

Wind Turbines: An Introduction

Wind Turbine Design

Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: Notable Facts

Building Wind Farms: Making the Right Choice

Wind Turbine Casting: An Overview

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Sector: Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to Wind

Energy Sector

Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019

through 2025

Wind Industry Faces Supply Chain Challenges, but Remains

Attractive

Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-

Pandemic Era

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key

Wind Power Facts

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by

Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Prominent Trends with Potential to Shape Wind Power Industry

Wind Energy to Get Turbocharged & Scale Greater Heights with

Futuristic Innovations

Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand

Rising Investments in Expansion of Power Networks to Drive Growth

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement

(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain

Spurs Demand from Power Industry

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Advent of Innovative Casting Technologies Propel Demand for

Wind Energy Turbines

A Peek into Wind Turbine Drivetrain Developments

PU Infused Wind Turbine Blades: A Creative Solution

Additive Manufacturing of Turbine Component Molds to Fashion

New Path for the Industry

Offshore Wind on a Growth Path

Recent Developments in Wind Turbine Design - A Review

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Wind Energy and

Turbines

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &

2040

Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities for Wind Systems

World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 &

2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle

East and Africa

Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for

Farmers in the US

US Distributed Wind Capacity Addition in MW for 2014-2021E

Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Wind

Energy and Turbines

Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020

Challenges Facing the Turbine Castings Industry



IV. COMPETITION

