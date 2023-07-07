Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960508/?utm_source=GNW

On-Shore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Off-Shore segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation

Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global

Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued

Performance in 2020

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the

Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)

for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal

Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside

Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global

Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and

2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2023

Pandemic Impact on the Bearings Market

Competitive Scenario

Collaboration as Key to Unlock Reliability & Performance Gains

for Wind Turbines

Select Innovations

Wind Turbine Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Turbines: Enhancing the Performance of Power Generation

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Application

World Wind Turbine Bearings Market by Application (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for On-Shore, and Off-Shore

Regional Analysis

World Wind Turbine Bearings Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Wind Turbine Bearings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: An Overview

Wind Turbine Design

Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: Notable Facts

Bearings: Essential Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical

Machinery

Bearings and Major Applications

Wind Turbine Bearings: An Introduction

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Sector: Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to Wind

Energy Sector

Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019

through 2025

Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-

Pandemic Era

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key

Wind Power Facts

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by

Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth for Wind Energy:

Application-Specific Bearings Gain Momentum

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement

(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine

Standardization & Modularization

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Wind Energy and

Turbines

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &

2040

Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Wind

Energy and Turbines

Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020

Advent of Bearings with Sensors Drives Growth

Bearings, IIoT & Predictive Maintenance

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as

Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance

Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in

Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022,

2024, and 2026

Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel

Wind Turbine Manufacturing Next Level with Next-Generation

Bearings

Sophisticated Bearing Solutions Storming into Wind Turbine Space

Wind Energy Industry Runs Like a Wind with Tapered Roller

Bearings for Turbines

Sail Ahoy Moment for Wind Energy with Innovative Gearbox Roller

Bearings

Need to Bring Down Levelized Cost of Wind Power Sets Ideal

Stage for Advanced Rolling Bearings

Black Oxide Bearings is the New Black for Reliable Wind Energy

Operations

Bearing Failures in Wind Turbines: A Major Challenge to Overcome

Ultrasound Devices for Detecting Issues with Turbine Blade

Bearings



