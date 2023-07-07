Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960508/?utm_source=GNW
On-Shore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Off-Shore segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Wind Turbine Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued
Performance in 2020
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the
Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)
for the Years 2019 Through 2024
War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal
Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside
Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global
Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and
2023
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2023
Pandemic Impact on the Bearings Market
Competitive Scenario
Collaboration as Key to Unlock Reliability & Performance Gains
for Wind Turbines
Select Innovations
Wind Turbine Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Turbines: Enhancing the Performance of Power Generation
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Application
World Wind Turbine Bearings Market by Application (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for On-Shore, and Off-Shore
Regional Analysis
World Wind Turbine Bearings Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Wind Turbine Bearings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: An Overview
Wind Turbine Design
Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: Notable Facts
Bearings: Essential Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical
Machinery
Bearings and Major Applications
Wind Turbine Bearings: An Introduction
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Energy Sector: Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to Wind
Energy Sector
Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019
through 2025
Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-
Pandemic Era
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key
Wind Power Facts
World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by
Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth for Wind Energy:
Application-Specific Bearings Gain Momentum
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine
Standardization & Modularization
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Wind Energy and
Turbines
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050
World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &
2040
Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Wind
Energy and Turbines
Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020
Advent of Bearings with Sensors Drives Growth
Bearings, IIoT & Predictive Maintenance
Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as
Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance
Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in
Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022,
2024, and 2026
Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel
Wind Turbine Manufacturing Next Level with Next-Generation
Bearings
Sophisticated Bearing Solutions Storming into Wind Turbine Space
Wind Energy Industry Runs Like a Wind with Tapered Roller
Bearings for Turbines
Sail Ahoy Moment for Wind Energy with Innovative Gearbox Roller
Bearings
Need to Bring Down Levelized Cost of Wind Power Sets Ideal
Stage for Advanced Rolling Bearings
Black Oxide Bearings is the New Black for Reliable Wind Energy
Operations
Bearing Failures in Wind Turbines: A Major Challenge to Overcome
Ultrasound Devices for Detecting Issues with Turbine Blade
Bearings
Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030
Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wind Turbine Bearings estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2022-2030.
