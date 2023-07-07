Global Vector Signal Generators Market to Reach $251.4 Million by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vector Signal Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960403/?utm_source=GNW
Telecom, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$82.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.8% CAGR
The Vector Signal Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)
- Fortive Corporation
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960403/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Vector Signal Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Vector Signal Generators Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal Generators
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vector Signal Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vector
Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators by
End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal Generators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecom,
Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators
by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Vector Signal Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators by
End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Vector Signal Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators by
End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Vector Signal Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators
by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Vector Signal Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators
by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Vector Signal Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators
by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators by
End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Vector Signal Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vector
Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Vector Signal Generators by
End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal Generators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecom,
Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Vector Signal Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vector Signal Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics,
Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Telecom, Electronics, Industrial,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Vector Signal
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960403/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Vector Signal Generators Market to Reach $251.4 Million by 2030
Global Vector Signal Generators Market to Reach $251.4 Million by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vector Signal Generators estimated at US$216.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$251.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vector Signal Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960403/?utm_source=GNW