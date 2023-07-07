Global Lab Consumables Market to Reach $17.2 Million by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lab Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957205/?utm_source=GNW
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Research Organizations & Institutes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Lab Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 353 Featured)
- Bellco Glass Inc
- BRAND Scientific Equipment Private Limited
- Camlab Ltd
- Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Crystalgen Inc
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Edulab
- Eppendorf SE
- Pathtech
- Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd
- SKS Science Products
- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.
- Starlab Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- VITLAB GmbH
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand
Growth in 3D Cell Culture Markets to Boost Demand
Global 3D Cell Culture Market in US$ Million: 2020 - 2026
Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method
Benefits Demand for Associated Lab Consumables
Digital PCR Takes Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next
Level
Global qPCR and dPCR Market in US$ Million: 2020-2026
Growing Focus on Next Generation Sequencing to Accelerate
Consumption
Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R
&D to Boost Market Prospects
Global BioPharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2020 and 2026
Increasing Application of Chromatography Spurs Demand for
Chromatography Consumables
Global Chromatography Market (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown
of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques
Growing R&D Spending in Pharma Sector Presents Opportunities
Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025
Expanding Presence of Contact Research Organizations to Drive
Demand for Various Lab Consumables
Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market in US$ Billion:
2020-2026
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO
Penetration
Global Biopharma % R&D Outsourcing (2014-2022)
Lab Consumables Enjoy Demand amid Growing Investments in
Biotechnology R&D
Growing Importance of Sustainability in Lab Consumables
Tip Re-Use Gains Focus
Innovations in Pipette Tip Technology Supports Demand
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life
Science Tools
Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP across
Select Countries
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023E
Lab 4.0 to Reduce Consumption of Lab Consumables
Custom Manufacturing Advantageous for Labs
Global Lab Consumables Market to Reach $17.2 Million by 2030
Global Lab Consumables Market to Reach $17.2 Million by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lab Consumables estimated at US$12.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
