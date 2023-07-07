Global Gas Meters Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956837/?utm_source=GNW
Basic Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Gas Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Gas Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$624.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Gas Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Robust Natural Gas Production & Distribution, the Cornerstone
for Growth in the Market
Robust Production of Natural Gas Promises Lucrative LNG
Metering applications in Industrial Plants, Liquefaction
Plants & Domestic Gas Distribution: Global Natural Gas
Production in bcm: 2010-2020
Leading Producers of Natural Gas in bcm: 2018
Recent Market Activity
Innovations & Advancements
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure
Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Solutions Rise in Popularity
Here?s Why Modern Gas Utilities Need Smart Gas Meters
Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters
At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Gas Solutions that Help
Provision Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of
Smart Outcomes for Citizens& Communities: Global Market for
Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services)
In US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020
Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, a Key Demand Driver
Global Under Construction and Planned Pipeline Activity
(in Miles) by Region (As of 2019)
Piped Cooking Gas Initiatives, the Foundation for Growth of Gas
Meters in the Domestic Sector in Developing Countries
Rapid industrialization & Increased Use of Natural Gas Drives
Demand in the Industrial Sector
IoT Automated Gas Meters, A Revolution in Efficiency Underway
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Basic
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Basic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Gas Meters Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Geographic Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 41: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: UK 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 48: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 49: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 65: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 73: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Global Gas Meters Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gas Meters estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
