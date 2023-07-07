Africa Telecom Towers and Allied Market Volumes to Reach 249,652 units by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Global Africa Telecom Towers and Allied Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 199,092.05 units in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.



After the COVID-19 outbreak, the telecom industry witnessed a substantial increase in the demand for internet services. A key portion of the population now stays at home and has opted for remote working conditions. The upsurge in people working from home has increased the demand for services such as online video viewing, downloading, and communication via video conferencing. This is leading to increased network traffic and data usage.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 199,092.05 units Market Size (2028) 249,652.00 units CAGR (2023-2028) 4.63% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (units) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing work-for-home opportunities. Expanding internet consumption in the region.

Who are the Top Companies in the Africa Telecom Towers and Allied Market?



The African telecom towers and allied market is moderately competitive with many global and regional players. These market participants hold a considerable market share and aim to expand their global client base.

The noteworthy players holding the African telecom towers and allied market are:

IHS Towers (IHS Holdings Ltd)

American Tower Corporation

Helios Towers

Eskom Holdings Soc Limited

ZESCO Limited

Egbin Power PLC

Key Highlights from the Africa Telecom Towers and Allied Market Report :

Privately-owned Telecom Towers to Register Significant Growth

Privately-owned TowerCos owns passive infrastructure on a site and leases space on it to MNOs to host their active equipment. They can either be pure-play independent TowerCos with no residual equity retained by an MNO or have a minority stake held by an MNO.

Private companies are increasingly operating in the African Telecom. For instance, a privately-owned company, Blue-Sky Towers, with a range of 100 sites in South Africa, has 200 additional sites in the medium-term pipeline. Eagle Towers is another such telecom tower company with a portfolio of around 50 towers in South Africa.

South Africa Expected to Dominate the Market

Rural mobile connectivity not only helps to bridge the digital divide but also provides access to information, communication, and services to people living in remote areas. Many telecom tower companies are expanding their infrastructure in rural areas, thereby gaining substantial investments.

In March 2023, Infra Impact Investment Managers announced helping Eagle Towers secure a ZAR 100 million loan facility in order to support Eagle Towers' expansion plans. Eagle Towers operates and maintains telecom towers throughout South Africa, particularly in rural areas.

What are the Latest Developments in the Africa Telecom Towers and Allied Market?

In April 2023, Egbin Power PLC started the construction of its power station in Lagos, Nigeria. The 1,900MW gas-fueled project is currently undergoing permitting. The project is anticipated to commence in 2024, with commercial operations initiating in 2025.

In March 2023, AxianTelecom announced upgrading its network in the Madagascan unit with Ericsson. As per Ericsson, the solutions to be implemented would provide Madagascar with faster and more reliable mobile services and enhance the 5G ecosystem.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Africa Telecom Towers and Allied Market Based on Ownership, Fuel type, and Country:

By Ownership Operator Owned Joint Venture Private Owned MNO Captive

By Fuel Type Renewable Non-Renewable

By Country Algeria Nigeria South Africa Tanzania Morocco Rest of Africa



