Cybersecurity Insurance Market Revenues to Reach USD 32.52 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Rapidly evolving technology comes with rapidly advancing threats. Valuable personal data prompts cybercriminals to steal and sell personal information on the dark web. This has led to a boost in the demand for cybersecurity. Another significant factor is the popularization of cloud computing. Cloud computing is establishing new markets, stimulating the mobility trend, and enabling unified communications devices. Hence, tech stakeholders are opting for new insurance models to mitigate the risks involved in storing sensitive data in the modern cybersecurity landscape.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 14.18 billion Market Size (2028) USD 32.52 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 18.06% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing dangers of cyberattacks. Growing utilization of cloud computing.

































Who are the Top Companies in the Cybersecurity Insurance Market?

The global cybersecurity insurance market is moderately consolidated. Key market players are offering superior technology and fostering progression via their existing distribution channels. The leaders are constantly financing innovations and mergers and acquisitions, along with partnership activities, to uphold a competitive market edge.

The significant players holding the cybersecurity insurance market are:

American International Group Inc.

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

Aon PLC

Lockton Companies Inc.

The Chubb Corporation

AXA XL

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Insureon

Security Scorecard Inc.

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS)

Munich Re Group

Key Highlights from the Cybersecurity Insurance Market Report :

BFSI Estimated to Hold a Significant Share

The BFSI industry is a crucial infrastructure segment that is facing multiple data breaches and cyberattacks. The segment has a massive client base; therefore, important financial information remains at stake.

Via numerous diabolical cyberattacks, cybercriminals can immobilize the financial industry. Threats include ransomware, institutional invasion, data thefts, fiscal breaches, etc. They have necessitated the demand for cybersecurity insurance in the BFSI sector.

United States Expected to Hold Major Share in North America

The United States is considered the world's most prominent cybersecurity insurance market. The country is also home to a significant number of key players operating in the market, which is another reason for the country's high share.

Cyberattacks in the United States are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing number of connected devices in the region. In the United States, consumers are using public clouds, and many of their mobile applications are preloaded with their personal information for the convenience of banking, shopping, communication, etc.

What are the Latest Developments in the Cybersecurity Insurance Market?

In September 2022, Coalition, a cyber insurer headquartered in San Francisco, increased its clientele and entered the UK market. The company offers small and medium businesses solutions to handle cyber risk by incorporating cybersecurity technologies, monitoring, access to digital forensics, incident response, and vast insurance coverage in the United States.

In August 2022, SolCyber partnered with Converge Insurance LLC. This partnership enhanced the coverage and improved the application process for small and medium-sized businesses, expanding security posture and lowering business risk.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Cybersecurity Insurance Market Based on Organization Size, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Organization Site Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By End-user Industry Healthcare Retail BFSI IT and Telecom Manufacturing Other End-User Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Rest of the World



