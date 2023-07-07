Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Revenues to Reach USD 17.72 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 13.22 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period.

Multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) are SMD-type capacitors with various capacitances. They are in high demand due to their frequency characteristics, reliability, and voltage tolerance. MLCCs are highly flexible and affordable. They can pack multiple components into a single package, eliminating the need for additional components. Due to factors like the widespread adoption of 5G technology, IoT, AI, and cloud, the demand for MLCCs is expected to double by 2030.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.22 billion Market Size (2028) USD 17.72 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.03% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Adoption of emerging technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, etc. High demand from the automotive industry.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor Market?

The multi-layer ceramic capacitor market is moderately competitive, with the presence of some influential players. Major players are concentrating on expanding their customer bases in different countries. They are strategically collaborating to improve their market presence and profitability.

The significant players in the global MLCC market are:

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

Yageo Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd

Eyang Holdings Group Co. Ltd

TDK Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

KEMET Corporation

API Technologies

Knowles Corporation

Wurth Elektronik Group

Key Highlights from the Global Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor Market Report :

High Demand from the Automotive Industry

Multi-layer ceramic capacitors are crucial components in automotive systems. A single car contains thousands of MLCCs.

The increasing use of connected and autonomous vehicles requires more data processing and, thus, more MLCCs.

The rise of modern electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is increasing the demand for MLCCs.

Asia-Pacific Projected to Witness the Fastest Growth

China is a leading manufacturer of multi-layer ceramic capacitors. The country is also becoming a powerhouse for automotive technologies.

The automotive industry in India also offers significant potential for MLCC vendors. The consumer electronics and telecommunication industries in India are also growing, demanding more MLCCs.

The growing demand for MLCCs in Japan is driving multi-layer ceramic capacitor manufacturers to expand their production capabilities.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor Market?

In April 2022, Yageo Corporation expanded its 01005 commercial high-frequency grade MLCC product range and capacity for X7R, X5R, and NPO to meet the demand for the miniaturization of components in end electronic devices.

In February 2022, Murata introduced the NFM15HC435D0E3 and set a new benchmark in the industry in terms of performance. This was the world's first automotive-grade three-terminal multi-layer ceramic capacitor. It boasts a capacitance of 4.3 F and a dimension of 0402 inches (1.0 0.5 mm).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor Market Based on Type, Rated Voltage Range, Dielectric Type, End-user Industry, and Geography.

Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) General Capacitor Array Serial Construction Mega Cap Other Types





Rated Voltage Range (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Low Range Mid-range High Range





Dielectric Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) X7R X5R C0G Y5V Other Dielectric Types





End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Electronics Automotive Industrial Telecommunication Other End-user Industries





Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom Asia-Pacific India China Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa







