Southeast Asia Gaming Market Revenues to Reach USD 14.90 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Southeast Asia Gaming Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 14.76 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.19%during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest gaming market in the world, with Southeast Asia generating the most revenue. The high penetration of mobile devices made Southeast Asia a growing gaming market. The region is becoming the fastest-growing gaming market in the world with a focus on e-sports. Partnerships, in-app advertising, and innovations are expected to play key roles in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 14.76 billion Market Size (2028) USD 14.90 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.19% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising popularity of various sports. Investments in internet infrastructure.





Who are the Top Companies in the Southeast Asia Gaming Market?

The Southeast Asian gaming market is highly competitive. There are several players in the market, both small and large, making the market concentrated. Major players are adopting strategies like product innovation, service innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition.

The significant players in the Southeast Asian gaming market with majority market share in 2023 are,

Asiasoft Corporation Public Company Limited

IGG

Com2uS Group

Netmarble Corp.

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia Pte. Ltd

Sherman Chin

Sea Limited

Nintendo

Sony Corporation

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Europe Serious Gaming Market Report - The European serious gaming market is projected to register a CAGR of 20.6% over the next five years.

- The European serious gaming market is projected to register a CAGR of 20.6% over the next five years. Neuro-gaming Technology Market Report - The global neuro-gaming technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Southeast Asia Gaming Market Report :

Growing Popularity of Mobile Gaming

Southeast Asia crossed the 250 million milestone in the number of online mobile game players last year. Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines are the key mobile gaming markets in the region.

Mobile games are more popular than PC and console games in the region. Cloud gaming does not require costly hardware upgrades and allows players to enjoy their games on existing and future devices.

Asian gaming companies provide free-to-play options, attracting more players from different age groups to hyper-casual and casual games.

Increasing Internet Penetration and Low-cost Smartphones

5G is expected to play a crucial role in the future of the gaming industry. Southeast Asia and Oceania regions are looking forward to increasing 5G subscriptions and high data traffic in the near future.

The number of mobile subscriptions in the region crossed the 1.1 billion mark. 5G subscriptions are projected to reach 560 million in five years.

Data traffic per smartphone in the region is expected to reach 46 GB per month by 2027.

What are the Latest Developments in the Southeast Asia Gaming Market?

In September 2022, GRAVITY Co. Ltd launched Ragnarok Tactics II, a wholly owned subsidiary, in Thailand. Ragnarok Tactics II is a tactical SRPG in which players level up their characters by gathering monsters.

In March 2022, Microsoft launched the PC Game Pass in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The PC Game Pass grants players access to a library of over 100 high-quality games.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Southeast Asia Gaming Market Based on Platform and Geography.

By Platform (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) PC Console Mobile

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Thailand Rest of Southeast Asia



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Southeast Asia Gaming Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Latin America Mobile Gaming Market Report - The Latin American mobile gaming market size is expected to grow from USD 2.67 billion in 2023 to USD 4.31 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.01% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Latin American mobile gaming market size is expected to grow from USD 2.67 billion in 2023 to USD 4.31 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.01% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Gaming Console Market Report - The global gaming console market size is expected to grow from USD 53.36 billion in 2023 to USD 75.54 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global gaming console market size is expected to grow from USD 53.36 billion in 2023 to USD 75.54 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028). United States Gaming Console and Accessories Market Report - The US gaming console & accessories market size is expected to grow from USD 10.86 billion in 2023 to USD 18.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment