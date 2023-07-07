Electronic Paper Display Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.97 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Electronic Paper Display Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.27 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 11.76% during the forecast period.

Electronic paper displays (EPD) replicate the look and feel of ink on paper. They are used in e-book readers, electronic shelf labels, indoor signage in event venues, hospitals, hotels, menu boards, public transit signs, baggage tags, etc. Monochrome EPDs are more affordable, consume low power, offer easy software design, and come in small form factors. Color EPDs can be sharp and provide high-performing graphics but are costly.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.27 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.97 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.76% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising demand for on-the-move information. The growing number of electronic readers.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Electronic Paper Display Market?

The global EPD market is moderately fragmented. Major players in the market are adopting strategies like partnerships, collaboration, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and stay ahead of the competition.

The significant players in the global electronic paper display market with majority market share in 2023 are:

Plastic Logic GmbH

E-Ink Holdings Inc.

Clear Ink Displays

Pervasive Displays Inc.

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

LANCOM Systems GmbH

Adafruit Industries

Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd

Microtips Technology

Key Highlights from the Global Electronic Paper Display Market Report :

High Market Share Held by Consumer Electronics Industry

The consumer electronics industry needs display technologies to thrive, driving the demand for EPDs. E-ink technology is known for lowering eye strain and enhancing battery performance.

Readers are shifting to electronic reading devices for convenience. The availability of free e-books on the internet is propelling this shift.

EPDs are also used in smart packaging and labels to provide dynamic information.

Growth of the Market in North America

North America is an important market for EPDs due to higher demand from sectors like e-readers, retail, signage, and wearable devices.

North America is a hub for technological advancements and innovation in the EPD market. A lot of research and development efforts are happening in the region to improve EPD technology.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Electronic Paper Display Market?

In March 2023, E Ink Holdings Inc. and Sharp Corporation announced a partnership to bring e-paper posters employing E Ink's technology to market.

In June 2022, Boston-based Modos developed a paper laptop to replace the LCD or OLED screen with a large electronic paper display.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Electronic Paper Display Market Based on End-user and Geography.

By End-user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Consumer Electronics (Wearable, E-readers, Mobile Devices, etc.) Institutional (Signage, Posters, etc.) Retail (Dividers and Electronic Shelf Displays) Other End Users (Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial/Smart Packaging, and Architectural Applications)

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Electronic Paper Display Market Report (2023-2028) .

