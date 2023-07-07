Marketing Automation Software Market Revenues to Reach USD 13.48 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Marketing Automation Software Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 5.75 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 18.58% during the forecast period.

Marketing automation software automates repetitive marketing tasks like emails and social media posts. It is important to invest in these solutions to keep up with technological trends in digital marketing. Artificial intelligence, big data, cloud, and SEO are becoming advantageous in digital promotion. Large businesses are acquiring smaller ones to provide better solutions using cloud technology. However, the shortage of qualified professionals is a concern.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.75 billion Market Size (2028) USD 13.48 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 18.58% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing significance of marketing in generating sales and customer retention. Developments in entertainment and media industry.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Marketing Automation Software Market?

There are several products available from many different companies in the marketing automation software market, making the industry highly fragmented. Because of this, innovation becomes a crucial aspect. The capital expenditure becomes high as well.

The significant players in the global marketing automation software market are:

Hubspot Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Oracle (Eloqua)

Acoustic LP

Marketo Inc. (Adobe)

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce (Pardot)

Salesfusion Inc. (Sugar CRM)

SAS SE

Teradata Corporation

SAP SE

Act-On Software

Klaviyo

Active Campaign

Keap

Omnisend

Thryv

Drip

Gap Analysis - Current Marketing Automation Platform Offerings

Key Highlights from the Global Marketing Automation Software Market Report :

Growth of Entertainment and Media Industry

Virtual reality (VR), over-the-top (OTT) video, and online advertising are generating high revenue in the entertainment and media industry. This growth is being driven by high internet marketing and automation.

The significant penetration of smartphones in the global population is encouraging mobile-optimized marketing and automation software. Media and entertainment companies are using insights from social media to find target audiences effectively.

Such fast-paced trends are mainly witnessed in developing economies. Media sectors in India and Canada are experiencing intense growth, leading to higher advertising revenues and investments.

North America Dominating the Market

The United States and Canada hold a significant share of the global marketing automation software market. The region is undergoing a shift from traditional marketing to omnichannel marketing. Spending on digital marketing is growing in the region while spending on traditional marketing modes is declining.

Personalization services play a crucial role in the market. Government initiatives and more investments from the existing players are driving the market ahead.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Marketing Automation Software Market?

In December 2022, GetResponse, a marketing automation and email marketing software provider, acquired Recostream, a provider of AI/ML-based personalized recommendations.

In September 2022, as a part of its unified channel management platform, ZINFI Technologies introduced a number of affiliate marketing management (AMM) solutions.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Marketing Automation Software Market Based on Deployment, Organization Size, Application, End-user Vertical, and Geography.

By Deployment (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cloud-based On-premise





By Organization Size (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Large-scale SME-based





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Campaign Management Lead Management Sales Enablement Programs Analytics & Reporting Solutions Other Applications





By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Entertainment & Media Financial Services Government Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Other End-user Verticals





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Marketing Automation Software Market Report (2023-2028) .

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

