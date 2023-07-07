Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Market to Reach USD 3.80 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.31 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.44% during the forecast period.

The entertainment and amusement industry in Saudi Arabia is developing rapidly, with the government emphasizing expanding its lineup of international sporting and entertainment events and cinema. In 2016, Saudi Arabia established the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) to promote the country's entertainment opportunities. GEA is signing contracts with global entertainment giants and artists, with several of them showing interest in opening headquarters in Riyadh. All these developments are part of the broader 'Saudi Vision 2030' to diversify the country’s economy.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.31 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.80 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.44% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Government support to develop the industry. Rapid infrastructure development and projects.

Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Market?

The presence of major international players makes the entertainment and amusement industry in Saudi Arabia highly competitive. It is observed to be consolidated, with a few players holding a significant share. The market is expecting more growth opportunities in the future, further driving the competition.

The significant players in the Saudi entertainment and amusement market are,

AMC

SIX FLAGS

National Geographic

Cirque Du Soleil

IMG Artists

AVEX

The Marvel Experiences

Disney Frozen

Broadway Entertainment

Got Talent Global

FELD Entertainment

AlShallal Theme Park

Jungle Land Theme Park

Loopagoon Water Park



Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Market Report :

Saudi Arabia's Cinema Revolution

Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on cinemas in 2017, opening up opportunities for international and regional companies. Saudi Arabia has the largest population among GCC countries, signaling great potential for the growth of its domestic entertainment industry.

The total number of cinemas in Saudi Arabia is estimated to reach 350, with 2,500 screens by 2030.

Al-Qiddiya Project - The New Entertainment Destination

Al-Qiddiya Project is an entertainment, sports, and cultural center that spreads over 334 square kilometers located west of Riyadh. Its construction started in 2019, and the first phase is expected to become operational this year.

The project will feature a theme park, multiple sports arenas, motor tracks, water and snow sports facilities, vacation homes, and venues for cultural activities.

The project aims to attract 17 million visitors for entertainment and 2 million hospitality visitors by 2030. More than 12 million visitors are expected to shop as well.

What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Market?

In May 2022, Saudi Arabia’s leading theater operator, Muvi Cinemas, launched Muvi Studios to develop Saudi and Egyptian films for the Saudi public.

In September 2022, Flash Entertainment officially opened its Saudi headquarters in Riyadh, eying the rapid growth across Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Market Based on Type of Entertainment Destination, Source of Revenue, and City.

Type of Entertainment Destination (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cinemas and Theatres Amusement and Theme Parks Gardens and Zoos Malls Gaming Centers Other Types of Entertainment Destinations





Source of Revenue (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Tickets Food & Beverages Merchandise Advertising Other Sources of Revenue





By City (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Riyadh Jeddah Makkah Dammam Rest of Saudi Arabia



