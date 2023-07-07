Global Digital Maps Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Maps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956595/?utm_source=GNW

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Digital Maps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 108 Featured)

- Apple Inc.

- Arc Aerial Imaging Limited

- Caliper Corporation

- Collins Bartholomew Ltd.

- Emapa S.A.

- ESRI Business Information Solutions, Inc.

- Geospin GmbH

- GeoVerra Inc.

- Google Inc.

- HERE Global B.V.

- Inpixon

- Lepton Software Inc.

- LightBox

- Mapbox, Inc.

- MapmyIndia

- Mapquest, Inc.

- Mapsted Corp.

- Mitac International Corporation

- OneView

- Orbital Insight, Inc.

- ServiceNow Inc.

- ThinkGeo LLC

- TomTom International B.V.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956595/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Competition

Digital Maps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

The Maps Journey So Far, and Ahead

Digital Maps: A Prelude

Applications of Digital Maps

Review of COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Digital Mapping Industry

Market Outlook

Analysis by Segment

North America Remains at Forefront of Digital Map Adoption,

while Asia-Pacific to Register Strong Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sharing Economy Heralds New Opportunities

Indoor Localization Boosts Growth

Indoor Mapping to Gain Popularity with 3D Mapping Technologies

Surge in GIS Demand Influences Digital Map Technology Adoption

GIS Gains Increasing Application in Environment Analysis

Radical Trends Setting Foundation for Evolution of GIS &

Digital Mapping

Rise in Use of Smart Mobile Devices and Increasing Consumption

of Mobile Apps Boosts Integration of Digital Maps

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2015-2022

Increase in Smart PDAs Adoption to Drive Demand

Automotive Industry: Mainstream Segment Stepping Up Game for

Digital Map Market

Increasing Demand for Telematics and Tracking to Improve

Driving Experience

Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Demand for Digital Maps to Benefit as Autonomous Vehicles Gain

Spotlight

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Gains for Location Technology Creates Need for Accurate Data

Connected Vehicle Data Beneficial for the Development of

Digital Street Map Apps

Strong Adoption of ADAS Accelerates the Integration of Digital

Maps

Strong Sales of ADAS Expands the Use Case Scenario for Digital

Maps: Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market

Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Demand for Comprehensive and Effective Fleet Management

Solutions Drive Opportunities

Location Intelligence Brings in a Transformation Across Businesses

Digital Maps Play a Crucial Role in Emergency Management

Increase in Application Across Construction and Engineering Sector

Mapping the ?Real Estate Experience? Digitally: Bracing up for

Future

Digital Maps Unwind Amazing Future for Smart Cities

Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects Provide Improved

Opportunities for Digital Maps: Global Smart City Spending (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Indoor Mapping Improves Overall Air Travel Experience

Digital Maps Advantageous for Retail Stores

Stringent Regulations & Investments to Hinder Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Digital Maps Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Digital Maps by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Outdoor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Indoor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Indoor by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Indoor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Navigation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Navigation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Navigation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geocoding & Geo-Positioning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Geocoding & Geo-Positioning

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Geocoding &

Geo-Positioning by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Mobile Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Digital Maps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Digital Maps by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Mapping Type - Outdoor and Indoor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Digital Maps by Mapping Type -

Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Outdoor and

Indoor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Application - Navigation, Geocoding &

Geo-Positioning and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Digital Maps by Application -

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by End-Use - Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive, Mobile

Devices, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Digital Maps by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Mapping Type - Outdoor and Indoor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Mapping Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Application - Navigation, Geocoding &

Geo-Positioning and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Digital Maps by

Application - Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by End-Use - Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Digital Maps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Digital Maps by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Mapping Type - Outdoor and Indoor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Outdoor and

Indoor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Application - Navigation, Geocoding &

Geo-Positioning and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Digital Maps by Application -

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by End-Use - Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive, Mobile

Devices, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Digital Maps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Digital Maps by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Mapping Type - Outdoor and Indoor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Outdoor and

Indoor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Application - Navigation, Geocoding &

Geo-Positioning and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Digital Maps by Application -

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by End-Use - Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive, Mobile

Devices, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Digital Maps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Digital Maps by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Digital Maps by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Mapping Type - Outdoor and Indoor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Mapping Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Application - Navigation, Geocoding &

Geo-Positioning and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Digital Maps by

Application - Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by End-Use - Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Digital Maps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Digital Maps by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Mapping Type - Outdoor and Indoor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Mapping Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Application - Navigation, Geocoding &

Geo-Positioning and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Digital Maps by

Application - Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by End-Use - Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Digital Maps by End-Use -

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Automotive, Mobile Devices, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Digital Maps by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Mapping Type - Outdoor and Indoor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Digital Maps by Mapping

Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Mapping Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Maps by Application - Navigation, Geocoding &

Geo-Positioning and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Digital Maps by

Application - Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Maps by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Navigation, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956595/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________