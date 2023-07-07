Global Digital Maps Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Maps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956595/?utm_source=GNW
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Digital Maps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 108 Featured)
- Apple Inc.
- Arc Aerial Imaging Limited
- Caliper Corporation
- Collins Bartholomew Ltd.
- Emapa S.A.
- ESRI Business Information Solutions, Inc.
- Geospin GmbH
- GeoVerra Inc.
- Google Inc.
- HERE Global B.V.
- Inpixon
- Lepton Software Inc.
- LightBox
- Mapbox, Inc.
- MapmyIndia
- Mapquest, Inc.
- Mapsted Corp.
- Mitac International Corporation
- OneView
- Orbital Insight, Inc.
- ServiceNow Inc.
- ThinkGeo LLC
- TomTom International B.V.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Economic Update
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on
Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Competition
Digital Maps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
The Maps Journey So Far, and Ahead
Digital Maps: A Prelude
Applications of Digital Maps
Review of COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Digital Mapping Industry
Market Outlook
Analysis by Segment
North America Remains at Forefront of Digital Map Adoption,
while Asia-Pacific to Register Strong Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sharing Economy Heralds New Opportunities
Indoor Localization Boosts Growth
Indoor Mapping to Gain Popularity with 3D Mapping Technologies
Surge in GIS Demand Influences Digital Map Technology Adoption
GIS Gains Increasing Application in Environment Analysis
Radical Trends Setting Foundation for Evolution of GIS &
Digital Mapping
Rise in Use of Smart Mobile Devices and Increasing Consumption
of Mobile Apps Boosts Integration of Digital Maps
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2015-2022
Increase in Smart PDAs Adoption to Drive Demand
Automotive Industry: Mainstream Segment Stepping Up Game for
Digital Map Market
Increasing Demand for Telematics and Tracking to Improve
Driving Experience
Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
Demand for Digital Maps to Benefit as Autonomous Vehicles Gain
Spotlight
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020,
2025 & 2030
Gains for Location Technology Creates Need for Accurate Data
Connected Vehicle Data Beneficial for the Development of
Digital Street Map Apps
Strong Adoption of ADAS Accelerates the Integration of Digital
Maps
Strong Sales of ADAS Expands the Use Case Scenario for Digital
Maps: Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market
Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Demand for Comprehensive and Effective Fleet Management
Solutions Drive Opportunities
Location Intelligence Brings in a Transformation Across Businesses
Digital Maps Play a Crucial Role in Emergency Management
Increase in Application Across Construction and Engineering Sector
Mapping the ?Real Estate Experience? Digitally: Bracing up for
Future
Digital Maps Unwind Amazing Future for Smart Cities
Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects Provide Improved
Opportunities for Digital Maps: Global Smart City Spending (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Indoor Mapping Improves Overall Air Travel Experience
Digital Maps Advantageous for Retail Stores
Stringent Regulations & Investments to Hinder Growth
Global Digital Maps Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2030
Global Digital Maps Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Maps estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.6% over the period 2022-2030.
