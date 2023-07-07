Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrugated Packaging Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956472/?utm_source=GNW

Packaged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Corrugated Packaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)

- Epicor Software Corporation

- Erpisto

- Dexciss Technology





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956472/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Corrugated Boxes Industry Helps Supply Chain to Move Forward

amid Challenges

Competitive Scenario

A Favorable Benefits Profile Readies Businesses to Invest in

Corrugated Packaging Software

Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Type (2023 &

2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Packaged, and

Standalone

COVID-19 Highlights Benefits of Corrugated Packaging Software

Market Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints

Analysis by Deployment: Cost Saving Benefits to Drive

Preference for Cloud-based Corrugated Packaging Software

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Deployment (2023 &

2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and

Cloud

Geographic Analysis: While Developed Regions Lead the Adoption,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

An Introduction to Corrugated Packaging Software

The Uptake of Packaged Software

Features of Corrugated Packaging Software

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Corrugated Packaging: Current Industry Trends Bound to Impact

Packaging Software Market

Pandemic-Induced Changes for the Corrugated Packaging Industry

Challenges for the Packaging Industry

Advancements in Packaging Technologies

Prevailing Corrugated Packaging Trends Strongly Influence the

Uptake of Corrugated Packaging Software

Robotics & Automated Packaging Systems Widen the Business Case

Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period:

Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) for 2019 &

2025E

Robust Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines Elevates the Demand

AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging

Industry

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

Regulatory Scenario Favors Wider Uptake

Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand

Corrugated Packaging Material Market (2022): Percentage

Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application

Global Substance Weight (in GSM) by Geographic Region

Growing Relevance of Environmental Sustainability Improves

Market Prospects

Surge in E-Commerce Sales Widens Market Opportunities

Global e-Commerce as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2017,

2019, 2021 & 2023)

E-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by

Country: 2022E

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019

Through 2025

Increased Focus on Packaging Cost Containment Augurs Well

Recyclability Steers Demand for Corrugated Packaging, Enhancing

the Market Prospects

Increased Importance of Modular Packaging Systems to Instill

New Demand

Opportunities for Corrugated Packaging in Food & Beverages

Sector Favors Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

World Food Packaging Market by Material (2023E): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board,

Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Advanced Software Streamlines the Role of Kraft Paper in

Corrugated Packaging & Branding Tasks

Digital Corrugated Printing Set to Experience New Crescendo

Alternatives of Corrugated Packaging Pose Challenge to Market

Expansion



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Corrugated Packaging Software Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2023 &

2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaged by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Packaged by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaged by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Standalone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Corrugated Packaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging Software

by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Corrugated Packaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging Software

by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015,

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Corrugated Packaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Corrugated Packaging Software by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 &

2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015,

2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015,

2023 & 2030



INDIA

Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: India Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Packaged and Standalone for the Years 2015, 2023 &

2030



Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Corrugated Packaging Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Corrugated Packaging

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015,

2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Corrugated Packaging Software by Type - Packaged

and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Corrugated

Packaging Software by Type - Packaged and Standalone Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956472/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________