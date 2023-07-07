Global Bioresorbable Stents Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioresorbable Stents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956093/?utm_source=GNW

Polymer-based Bioresorbable Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$905.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal-based Bioresorbable Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Europe Market is Estimated at $213.6 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Bioresorbable Stents market in Europe is estimated at US$213.6 Million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$482.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Biotronik SE & Co. KG

- Eurocor GmbH

- Biosensors International Group Ltd.

- Elixir Medical Corporation

- InSitu Technologies, Inc.

- Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

- Medinol Ltd.

- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

- Alvimedica Saglik Ekipmanlari Pazarlama Satis ve Dagitim A.S.

- Meril Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.

- Arterial Remodeling Technologies SA

- iVascular S.L.U

- Endocor GmbH





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bioresorbable Stents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Perspective

Causes and Symptoms

Treatment Options for Coronary Artery Disease

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)

Coronary Stenting

Types of Coronary Stents

Bare Metal Stents (BMS)

Drug Eluting Stents (DES)

Bioresorbable Scaffolds

Design and Composition of Bioresorbable Scaffolds

Different Types of Bioresorbable Scaffolds

Metallic Bioresorbable Scaffolds

Polymer Bioresorbable Scaffolds

Degradation Period of Select Bioabsorbable Materials

Challenges

Clinical Characteristics of Various Coronary Stents

Other Treatment Options for Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass (MIDCAB)

TransMyocardial Laser Revascularization (TMR)

Peripheral Arterial Disease: Understanding the Stealthy Peril

Treatment for PAD

Stenting- A Treatment Option for PAD

BioResorbable Stents - A Prelude

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds: Advantages and Challenges

Bioresorbable Stents - A Revolutionary Technology, Riddled with

Controversies

Abbott Stops Sales of the Once Promising ?Absorb? Bioresorbable

Stents due to Adverse Events

Impact of Abbott?s Withdrawal of Absorb on the Bioresorbable

Stent Industry

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID - 19 on Coronary Stents Market

Impact on Supply Chain

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Elective Surgeries

Global Bioresorbable Stents Market Buckles under COVID-19 Strain

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Bioresorbable Stents Set to Witness Growth in Future

Europe Dominates, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth

CAD Constitutes the Leading Application

Metallic Vs. Polymer-based Stents

Bioabsorbable Metallic Stents

Bioabsorbable Polymer Stents

Disappointing Results by Absorb to Increase Focus on Metallic

Stents

Availability of Alternative Treatments - Hindrance to Market

Growth

Market Challenges

MARKET OUTLOOK

Bioresorbable and Integrated Biosensor Technology to Redefine

Future of Vascular Stents

The Future of BRS Technology

COMPETITION

Select Approved Bioresorbable Scaffolds

Select Bioresorbable Stents in Pipeline

Abbott Revives Bioresorbable Stent Clinical Trials to Evaluate

New Esprit Scaffold

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polymeric Resorbable Scaffolds Hold a Major Market Share

The Absorb BRS program

Desaminotyrosine Polycarbonate-based BRS

The FANTOM program

Magnesium-based BRS

The Magmaris program

Iron-based BRS

Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth

Driver

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United States: 2015-2030

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Ageing Demographics and Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market

Growth

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic

Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Coronary Stenting

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Table 15: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of

Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and

Females Aged 25+ Years

Metal Bioresorbable scaffolds Exhibit Improved Performance

Compared to Polymer Stents

Metal Stents Vis-à-Vis Other Stents



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioresorbable Stents by Geographic Region - Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable Stents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 &

2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer-based by Geographic Region - Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Polymer-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metal-based by Geographic Region - Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Metal-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coronary Artery Disease/CAD by Geographic Region - Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Coronary Artery

Disease/CAD by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD by Geographic Region - Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Peripheral Artery

Disease/PAD by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Centers by Geographic Region - Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Centers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Bioresorbable Stents Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



EUROPE

Bioresorbable Stents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioresorbable Stents by Material - Polymer-based and

Metal-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable Stents by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer-based and Metal-based for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioresorbable Stents by Application - Coronary Artery

Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable Stents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioresorbable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiovascular

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiovascular Centers for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Bioresorbable Stents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 22: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bioresorbable Stents by Material - Polymer-based and

Metal-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable

Stents by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer-based and Metal-based for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bioresorbable Stents by Application - Coronary Artery

Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable

Stents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bioresorbable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and

Cardiovascular Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable

Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Cardiovascular Centers for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bioresorbable Stents by Material - Polymer-based and

Metal-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable

Stents by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer-based and Metal-based for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bioresorbable Stents by Application - Coronary Artery

Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable

Stents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bioresorbable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and

Cardiovascular Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable

Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Cardiovascular Centers for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

