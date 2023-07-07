Global Bioresorbable Stents Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioresorbable Stents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956093/?utm_source=GNW
Polymer-based Bioresorbable Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$905.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal-based Bioresorbable Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Europe Market is Estimated at $213.6 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Bioresorbable Stents market in Europe is estimated at US$213.6 Million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$482.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Eurocor GmbH
- Biosensors International Group Ltd.
- Elixir Medical Corporation
- InSitu Technologies, Inc.
- Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.
- Medinol Ltd.
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Alvimedica Saglik Ekipmanlari Pazarlama Satis ve Dagitim A.S.
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.
- Arterial Remodeling Technologies SA
- iVascular S.L.U
- Endocor GmbH

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Bioresorbable Stents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Perspective
Causes and Symptoms
Treatment Options for Coronary Artery Disease
Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)
Coronary Stenting
Types of Coronary Stents
Bare Metal Stents (BMS)
Drug Eluting Stents (DES)
Bioresorbable Scaffolds
Design and Composition of Bioresorbable Scaffolds
Different Types of Bioresorbable Scaffolds
Metallic Bioresorbable Scaffolds
Polymer Bioresorbable Scaffolds
Degradation Period of Select Bioabsorbable Materials
Challenges
Clinical Characteristics of Various Coronary Stents
Other Treatment Options for Coronary Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)
Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass (MIDCAB)
TransMyocardial Laser Revascularization (TMR)
Peripheral Arterial Disease: Understanding the Stealthy Peril
Treatment for PAD
Stenting- A Treatment Option for PAD
BioResorbable Stents - A Prelude
Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds: Advantages and Challenges
Bioresorbable Stents - A Revolutionary Technology, Riddled with
Controversies
Abbott Stops Sales of the Once Promising ?Absorb? Bioresorbable
Stents due to Adverse Events
Impact of Abbott?s Withdrawal of Absorb on the Bioresorbable
Stent Industry
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID - 19 on Coronary Stents Market
Impact on Supply Chain
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Elective Surgeries
Global Bioresorbable Stents Market Buckles under COVID-19 Strain
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Bioresorbable Stents Set to Witness Growth in Future
Europe Dominates, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth
CAD Constitutes the Leading Application
Metallic Vs. Polymer-based Stents
Bioabsorbable Metallic Stents
Bioabsorbable Polymer Stents
Disappointing Results by Absorb to Increase Focus on Metallic
Stents
Availability of Alternative Treatments - Hindrance to Market
Growth
Market Challenges
MARKET OUTLOOK
Bioresorbable and Integrated Biosensor Technology to Redefine
Future of Vascular Stents
The Future of BRS Technology
COMPETITION
Select Approved Bioresorbable Scaffolds
Select Bioresorbable Stents in Pipeline
Abbott Revives Bioresorbable Stent Clinical Trials to Evaluate
New Esprit Scaffold
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Polymeric Resorbable Scaffolds Hold a Major Market Share
The Absorb BRS program
Desaminotyrosine Polycarbonate-based BRS
The FANTOM program
Magnesium-based BRS
The Magmaris program
Iron-based BRS
Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth
Driver
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United States: 2015-2030
Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Ageing Demographics and Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market
Growth
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic
Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P
Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Coronary Stenting
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
Table 15: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of
Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040
The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
Metal Bioresorbable scaffolds Exhibit Improved Performance
Compared to Polymer Stents
Metal Stents Vis-à-Vis Other Stents
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bioresorbable Stents by Geographic Region - Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer-based by Geographic Region - Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Polymer-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal-based by Geographic Region - Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Metal-based by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coronary Artery Disease/CAD by Geographic Region - Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Coronary Artery
Disease/CAD by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD by Geographic Region - Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Peripheral Artery
Disease/PAD by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest
of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Centers by Geographic Region - Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Bioresorbable Stents Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
EUROPE
Bioresorbable Stents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bioresorbable Stents by Material - Polymer-based and
Metal-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable Stents by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-based and Metal-based for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bioresorbable Stents by Application - Coronary Artery
Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable Stents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bioresorbable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiovascular
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiovascular Centers for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bioresorbable Stents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bioresorbable Stents by Material - Polymer-based and
Metal-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable
Stents by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-based and Metal-based for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bioresorbable Stents by Application - Coronary Artery
Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable
Stents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bioresorbable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and
Cardiovascular Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Cardiovascular Centers for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bioresorbable Stents by Material - Polymer-based and
Metal-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable
Stents by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-based and Metal-based for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bioresorbable Stents by Application - Coronary Artery
Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable
Stents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Disease/CAD and Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bioresorbable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and
Cardiovascular Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Bioresorbable
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Cardiovascular Centers for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
