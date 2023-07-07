Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955798/?utm_source=GNW
Hydrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.5% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Fuel Cell Types segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $130.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.2% CAGR
The Aircraft Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$130.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 24.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.5% CAGR.
Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly
Alternative to Conventional Fuels
Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
An Introduction to Aircraft Fuel Cells
Classification of Fuel Cells
Global Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated
Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for
Aircraft Fuel Cells
Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930,
1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021
Global Investments in Clean Energy Transition (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2016 Through 2022
Immense Potential for Fuel Cells as Aviation Fuel Source
Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in
Fuel Cells
How Can Hydrogen Address Aviation Sector?s Fuel Challenges?
Net-Zero Aviation with Hydrogen Fuel Cells - Large Aircraft
Manufacturers and Startups Strive to Make it Happen
Turbines or Fuel Cells: Which is Better for Larger Capacity and
Longer Range Airliners?
Growth of Aviation Industry and Increased Focus on Reducing
Emissions: Opportunities for Aircraft Fuel Cells
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and
Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells
Rising Use of Fuel Cells in Defense UAVs to Power Gains
Robust Defense Spending Opens New Opportunities for Increased
Use of Fuel Cells in Military UAVs: World Military Expenditure
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
A Peek Into the Promise of Fuel Cell Enabled Portable Energy
for the Military
High Potential for Fuel Cells in Space Applications
Promising Innovations to Shape Future Prospects
Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes
Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology
Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
