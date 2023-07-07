Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955798/?utm_source=GNW

Hydrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.5% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Fuel Cell Types segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $130.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.2% CAGR



The Aircraft Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$130.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 24.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)

- Advent Technologies

- Airbus SAS

- Australian Fuel Cells Pty. Ltd.

- Cummins Inc.

- ElringKlinger AG

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Intelligent Energy Limited

- Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

- The Boeing Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly

Alternative to Conventional Fuels

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

An Introduction to Aircraft Fuel Cells

Classification of Fuel Cells

Global Market Outlook

Competition

Aircraft Fuel Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated

Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for

Aircraft Fuel Cells

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930,

1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021

Global Investments in Clean Energy Transition (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2016 Through 2022

Immense Potential for Fuel Cells as Aviation Fuel Source

Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in

Fuel Cells

How Can Hydrogen Address Aviation Sector?s Fuel Challenges?

Net-Zero Aviation with Hydrogen Fuel Cells - Large Aircraft

Manufacturers and Startups Strive to Make it Happen

Turbines or Fuel Cells: Which is Better for Larger Capacity and

Longer Range Airliners?

Growth of Aviation Industry and Increased Focus on Reducing

Emissions: Opportunities for Aircraft Fuel Cells

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and

Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells

Rising Use of Fuel Cells in Defense UAVs to Power Gains

Robust Defense Spending Opens New Opportunities for Increased

Use of Fuel Cells in Military UAVs: World Military Expenditure

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

A Peek Into the Promise of Fuel Cell Enabled Portable Energy

for the Military

High Potential for Fuel Cells in Space Applications

Promising Innovations to Shape Future Prospects

Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes

Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Hydrogen by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Fuel Cell Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Cell Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Proton Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Proton Exchange Member

Fuel Cell (PEMFC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: France 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 42: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other Fuel

Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel

Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydrogen

and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member Fuel

Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel Cells by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton

Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies for

the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other

Fuel Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel

Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member

Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel

Cells by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Proton Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other

Fuel Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel

Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member

Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel

Cells by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Proton Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aircraft Fuel Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Hydrogen and Other

Fuel Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel

Cells by Fuel Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hydrogen and Other Fuel Cell Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aircraft Fuel Cells by Technology - Proton Exchange Member

Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft Fuel

Cells by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Proton Exchange Member Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

